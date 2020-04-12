For many years after its dedication, the amphitheater on Agency Hill in Muskogee was the site of community-wide Resurrection Day sunrise services. With its commanding view of the eastern horizon, it served as the perfect location to rejoice in the rising of the sun while celebrating the resurrection of the Son.
This bowl-shaped meeting place is called the Rainbow Division Memorial Amphitheater. It was dedicated on July 13, 1976, by the Rainbow Division Veterans Memorial Foundation and the City of Muskogee’s Parks Department.
The date was significant because it was the 33rd anniversary of the reactivation of the 42nd Infantry Division on July 14, 1943. The amphitheater is one of only two memorials to the Rainbow Division found in the United States.
The location of this memorial is also significant for it provides a vista of the Cookson Hills where Camp Gruber is located. This was where the 42nd Infantry Division began its reactivation and training. Muskogee, as the largest community near the camp, provided much civilian support for the troops at Camp Gruber.
Folks in Muskogee not only worked at the training base, but they also opened their homes to the soldiers, often having them in for a meal. These lonely soldiers had fond memories of the hospitality shown them in Muskogee so naturally chose the community as a location for the memorial.
The 42nd Infantry Division was first organized in 1917 during World War I. The unit received its nickname “the Rainbow Division” from Douglas MacArthur, one of the division’s commanders. The 42nd was made up of various National Guard units across 26 states and thus MacArthur said it “spanned the nation like a rainbow.”
When reactivated in 1943, the division again included recruits from all over the nation. They trained at Gruber until they were deployed to France in November of 1944. They were sent to the Western Front and helped to repulse numerous attempts by the German army to break through the French defenses. It was an especially bloody battle in the midst of a World War that killed approximately 55 million people worldwide.
The Rainbow Division pressed onward toward Munich. In April of 1945, they arrived at the town of Dachau. The commanders of the Division were informed of a nearby concentration camp. When they approached this infamous prison its commander waved a flag of surrender. The Rainbow Division liberated Dachau on April 29. Quickly food, medical supplies and personnel were brought in to assist the survivors of this horrid place.
The Rainbow Division Memorial Amphitheater stands today as a reminder of courage, freedom and hope. The worst of humanity and the worst of times can be overcome by these three things.
