Three Forks History: Bacone sought to educate Native Americans

A young New Yorker named Almon Bacone left home in 1878 and came west to Indian Territory. He settled in Park Hill to teach religion at the Cherokee Male Seminary. After a year and a half teaching in the national school, Bacone concluded that the Indian nations needed native teachers and preachers who could take education and the gospel to their own tribes, in their own language.
Bacone decided to start Indian University, a school that would be open to students from all nations. Stepping out in faith, he began the school in February 1880 at the Baptist Mission Home in Tahlequah. He started with three students, but by the end of his first term he had an enrollment of 12. After a year, the school had two teachers and 56 students and had outgrown the small building in Tahlequah.
Though called Indian University, the school offered the primary grades all the way through a four-year college program. Students who lived a long distance from the school would board there for the school year. A larger facility to accommodate the growing student enrollment became necessary.
As Bacone looked around for a new location for Indian University, he met some resistance from the Cherokee Council. So he and two Baptist ministers working in Indian Territory — Joseph S. Murrow and Daniel Rogers — approached the Muscogee Council about locating the school in the Creek Nation.
At first, the Creeks showed no interest in such a school, but through the persistence of these three ministers, the Council finally agreed to offer 160 acres northeast of Muskogee for a new Indian University campus.
Rockefeller Hall was the first building on the Muskogee campus, completed in the spring of 1885. The large, three-story building was called "Old Rock.” It housed the classrooms, dormitory, dining hall, teachers’ quarters and administration offices. With the help of his students, Bacone packed up the school’s books and furnishings in Tahlequah and moved it to Muskogee. It was an effort the students dubbed “the great removal.”
Later, Rockefeller Hall burned, but wood and stone from it were salvaged and used to build a chapel on the same site. The chapel was one of the most beautiful and distinct on any college campus. Its stained glass windows depicted the history, art, religion and music of the many native cultures represented among the school’s students.
Some of the well-known Native Americans who attended Indian University through the years included Alexander Posey, Patrick Hurley, Navajo code talker Peter MacDonald, Jack C. Montgomery, Jerome Tiger and Joan Hill.
At one time, the school had its own post office, which was established in 1888. The community it served was called Bacone. The university changed its name to Bacone College in 1910 and continues to served Native American students today, giving Muskogee the oldest college in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.