Three Forks History: Belcher helped bring port to Muskogee

The name Page Belcher today is likely most associated with the fine golf course in Tulsa that is named for him. But Belcher had a long career in Congress, serving at a time when he was the only Republican in Oklahoma’s delegation.
Belcher was born near Jefferson in Oklahoma Territory in 1899 on a claim made by his father during the Cherokee Strip land run. He attended school in Jefferson and Medford then went on to study at Friends University in Wichita. Later, he attended Oklahoma University where he lettered in football, baseball, basketball and track.
After serving in the Army during World War I, Belcher settled with his wife Gladys in Enid and managed an auto dealership for his father. He was admitted to the bar and in 1934 was elected county clerk in Garfield County. He was very involved in the Enid community, serving on the school board and as a municipal court judge.
Belcher participated in Republican politics and eventually was elected to the Eighth Congressional District in 1950. But following the 1950 census, Oklahoma’s Eighth District was eliminated and most of its boundaries were added to the First District. Belcher had no trouble winning the First District in 1952.
Then in 1967, the state legislature redrew the boundaries of the Congressional Districts and Belcher’s home in Enid was drawn out of the First District. To continue to represent that district, Belcher was forced to move and he chose to settle in Tulsa.
While in Congress, Belcher rose to the position of ranking member of the Agriculture Committee. In this capacity he worked closely with Senator Robert Kerr to secure funding for the Arkansas River Navigation System which would create a port at Muskogee.
In 1970, Belcher faced a tough challenge for his Congressional seat by a young man from Muskogee named James R. Jones. Belcher won the seat, but chose to make it his last election. He retired from Congress in 1973 and settled in Midwest City where he lived out the remainder of his life.
