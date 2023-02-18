Three Forks History: Belle Starr shot from her saddle

Belle Starr, the famous female outlaw, died as she had lived – in a dramatic, violent fashion. Myra Belle Shirley was born in February of 1848, near Carthage, Missouri. While she was still a young teen, her family, Confederate sympathizers, moved to Texas when the Civil War came to southwest Missouri.
Her brother joined a guerilla unit involved in more criminal than military activity. But Belle, as she was called, admired her brother and his fellow gang members, the Youngers and the James brothers.
It is likely that these fighters visited the Shirley family, following the Texas Road through Indian Territory. Here they met another admirer, the fearsome Cherokee, Tom Starr, who lived near Briartown at a bend in the Canadian River. It is thought that Tom Starr gave the location the name Youngers Bend.
Belle married another Missouri bandit named Jim Reed. She had two children named Pearl and Ed. Like the Youngers, Reed also used the Starr ranch as a hideout and Belle visited him there in Indian Territory, thus becoming acquainted with the Starr family.
After Jim Reed was killed in Texas, Belle married Tom Starr’s oldest son Sam. They occupied a cabin near Hi Early Mountain which rose above the bottom land of the river and afforded them a view of the road that approached their house.
Sam and Belle engaged in horse stealing and both were convicted for that crime and spent time in prison. Sam was killed in a shootout, leaving Belle a widow again. She quickly married another Cherokee named Jim July and continued to live at Youngers Bend.
In February of 1889, just before her 41st birthday, Belle accompanied July on a ride to Fort Smith. Near San Bois in the Choctaw Nation, Belle turned back for home while July continued on to Arkansas. She stopped at a neighbor’s home for a brief visit. Then she continued through the Hoyt Bottom as afternoon shadows stretched across the land.
Suddenly, shots rang out and Belle was struck and thrown from her saddle. Her frightened horse continued on the familiar trail toward home. Belle’s killer shot her again where she lay in the muddy path. The sound of the shots was heard from the river ferry about two miles away. People in the region hurried to find Belle dying but unable to speak.
A neighbor named Edgar Watson was suspected of the crime, but without witnesses there was no way to prove his guilt. Jim July vainly attempted to have the man tried, but without success. Watson accused July of the murder, but again there was no proof. No one was ever convicted for the murder of Belle Starr. She was buried near her cabin at Youngers Bend.
