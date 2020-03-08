When a new state joins the Union, a new star must be added to the blue field of the American flag. According to a congressional act passed in 1818, the new flag must be first flown on the Independence Day that follows the admission date of the new state. Oklahoma became the 46th state on Nov. 16, 1907, so flags with 46 stars would not be flown until July 4, 1908.
Traditionally, the first unfurling of the new flag always occurs at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. This city was the home of Betsy Ross, where it is believed the first American flag was sewn. The Betsy Ross Association of Philadelphia oversees the ceremony of raising the new flag when another star is added.
In May of 1908, the Betsy Ross Association contacted Oklahoma’s governor Charles Haskell about the planned flag-raising ceremony. They requested that the governor form a committee of seamstresses who would have the honor of making the first 46-star flag that would be raised in Philadelphia.
Haskell appointed 92 Oklahoma women to serve on the Betsy Ross committee. They ranged in age from 6 to 75 and came from all parts of the state. These seamstresses were called to come to Guthrie, then the capital of Oklahoma, where they would sew the new flag at the Carnegie Library there.
Guthrie had the largest delegation of “Betsy Rosses” with 17 women, including First Lady Lillian Haskell and State Commissioner Kate Barnard. Muskogee had one of the larger groups with 13 women. Among Muskogee’s women were “Miss Indian Territory” Anna Bennett, and Tookah Turner, Josephine Spaulding and Mollie Welch, all wives of prominent Muskogee merchants.
The women met for a week in June and were given accommodations at the Ione hotel in Guthrie. They stitched two 46-star flags – one was to be raised in Philadelphia and the other would be flown in Guthrie. The flags were 12 by 20 feet in size and made of the finest wool bunting.
Each of the women appliqued one star onto the flag, and since the stars were placed on both sides of the blue field it required a total of 92 stars for each flag. The women had to come up with their own design and chose a simple pattern with 4 rows of eight stars divided by two rows of seven stars.
When the flags were completed, a banquet and concert were held to thank the women for their efforts. Then, a delegation made up of members of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) and the Oklahoma Betsy Rosses traveled by train to deliver one of the flags to Philadelphia.
The flag-raising in the two towns was coordinated to occur at the same time. People from all over Oklahoma came to the state capital to participate in the ceremony by singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" after the flag was raised.
The Betsy Rosses so enjoyed their time together that they formed their own Betsy Ross Association and continued to meet annually over the next several years. Besides meeting in Guthrie, they also met in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Muskogee.
