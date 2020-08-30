Three Forks History: Brother physicians served Indian Territory

The name Fite is readily associated with medicine in Indian Territory and Oklahoma. Two brothers by that name came here from Georgia and made a lasting impact on medical conditions in the territory.
Richard L. Fite was born in 1856, the second son of Henderson and Sally Fite. He pursued studies in medicine and upon completion settled in Tahlequah. Besides his medical practice, he also operated a drug store, which was not uncommon for doctors in that day. Richard met a student at the Cherokee Female Seminary named Nancy Daniel, and they were married after she graduated in 1880.
That same year, Richard invited his younger brother Francis B. Fite to move to Tahlequah and help him manage the pharmacy. For two years, Francis ran the drug store while attending school. He obtained a teaching certificate from the Cherokee Normal Institute and taught for one term.
In 1884, Francis was admitted to the Southern Medical College (now Emory University) where he also gained a medical degree.
Francis returned to Tahlequah and joined his brother in his medical practice.
In 1885, the Cherokee Advocate newspaper announced the arrival of another physician to Tahlequah. Dr. J.A. Thompson is referred to in some accounts as a half brother to Richard and Francis Fite. Thompson specialized in surgery, but the newspaper account also stated he focused on curing patients of addiction to opium.
In 1886, Francis Fite traveled to New York to study with Dr. John Wyeth to learn the most advanced surgical techniques. When he completed these studies in 1889, he returned to Indian Territory but chose to settle in Muskogee. This town had just gained the federal court for Indian Territory and had seen its population boom from court business.
Like his brother, Francis also married a Cherokee woman. Julia Patton was from Vinita, and the two were married in 1889. They built a fine home at Fourth Street and Broadway in Muskogee and both became involved in the civic and cultural life of their town.
Richard and Nancy Fite were likewise some of Tahlequah’s most prominent citizens. Nancy helped to organize the annual Female Seminary reunion held every May for many years.
A number of descendants of the Fite brothers carried on the tradition of practicing medicine in our state.
