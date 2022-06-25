Three Forks History: Caretaker cared for more than a house

The home of Judge John R. Thomas – Indian Territory’s “hanging judge” – is one of the oldest in Muskogee. Judge Thomas purchased land for a farm from Chief Pleasant Porter as soon as non-tribal ownership of land was legal.
On this farmland west of Muskogee (today 1419 W. Okmulgee Ave.) the judge built a home for himself and his children, John Jr. and Carolyn. The farm covered more than a full block in what today is the Kendall Place Historical District.
Judge Thomas needed to hire someone for the farm work of milking the cow and caring for other animals including horses, chickens and pigeons. A friend of his, a Freedman named W.C. Escoe, recommended his nephew. So at age 17, Thomas Jefferson Pressley went to work for the judge and his family.
Pressley had attended school first at the Tullahassee Mission School and then at Manual Training High School where he graduated in 1920. By this time, Judge Thomas had been killed in a prison riot in McAlester, and the home was occupied by Carolyn and her husband Grant Foreman.
Knowing Pressley to be a smart and ambitions young man, the Foremans sought to help him get into college. With assistance from Carolyn’s uncle in Chicago, the couple helped Pressley secure a job as a Pullman porter. With this income he was able to attend the Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in Nashville.
Dr. Pressley returned to Muskogee after his graduation and worked at a local dental office for a time. Then he set up his own practice in Bristow. But as the economy worsened and finally crashed, he found few patients could afford his services. So he was forced to close his office. He returned to Muskogee and by chance encountered Grant Foreman on the street one day in 1929.
Learning Pressley was looking for work, Grant and Carolyn hired him to care for their house while they traveled doing research for their writing projects. This began 40 years of working for the Foremans and caring for their house.
The Foremans credited Pressley with much of their success in their research on Oklahoma history. He was a reliable and faithful caretaker of the house and they felt complete trust that the home was in good hands while they were away.
Because of his medical training, Pressley also cared for the health needs of Grant and Carolyn. He steadfastly saw them through their final illnesses until both passed away at their home.
Even after the passing of the Foremans, Pressley continued several more years to care for the Thomas-Foreman House, working then for the Oklahoma Historical Society. Altogether, his service to the Foremans and their historic house lasted for 56 years.
