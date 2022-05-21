Between the end of the Civil War in 1865 and the first Land Run in 1889, Indian Territory saw thousands of head of cattle cross its prairies and hills. The cattle industry flourished with a demand for beef following the war.
To move the cattle to northern markets meant getting Texas longhorns to the railheads in Missouri. Driving those cattle northward were young men still in their teens who were called “cow-boys.”
The first trail to develop followed the major road through Indian Territory. Known for years as the Texas Road, it became the Shawnee Cattle Trail during the decade of the 1870s. Starting as far south as San Antonio, cowboys drove the longhorns northward to the Three Forks area. From here, the trail continued on to railheads in southwest Missouri.
However, Missouri was well settled with farmers who were alarmed when these Texas cattle brought a disease known as “Texas fever.” The cowboys were often met with armed resistance as they tried to enter Missouri farm country. The Shawnee Cattle Trail was forced to follow a more western branch of the Texas Road into Kansas. But like their Missouri counterparts, farmers in Kansas also pushed back against the Texas cattle.
This brought about the development of the Chisholm Trail which ran from central Texas to Abilene, Kansas. Jesse Chisholm, a Cherokee trader and scout, had forged the trail for his own supply wagons. Upwards of 200,000 cattle a year passed over this trail along a route taken by U.S. 81 today.
A third trail was called the Great Western Trail. It ran through the reservations of the Plains Indians in western Indian Territory toward Dodge City, Kansas. So many cattle were driven along this trail that Dodge City earned the nickname “cow capital of the world.”
By the mid-1880s, the cattle drives were dwindling for many reasons. More land was being fenced, herds were being developed in Indian Territory and further north, Kansas enacted quarantine laws that restricted access and finally, the railheads moved south as rail lines were built into Texas.
The cattle trail era lasted only about two decades, but it holds a strong place in American folklore. The cowboy became the romanticized symbol of the West.

