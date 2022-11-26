Three Forks History: Chief's stepdaughter suffered loss

Within the Cherokee Nation in their ancestral lands of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there were differing opinions about removal to lands west of the Mississippi River. John Ross, the elected chief of the Eastern Cherokees, was adamantly opposed to removal and for a number of years, many of the Cherokees agreed with this position.
But as the states back east put increasing pressure on the tribes to move, opinions began to change. Even members of Chief Ross’s family made the decision to join the Cherokee Old Settlers who were living in Indian Territory. Andrew Ross, the chief’s younger brother, moved west in 1834. Ross’s older sister Jane came west with her family the same year.
Jane had married a non-Cherokee man named Joseph Coodey and they lived near Lookout Mountain in Tennessee. Their oldest son William was born there and as an adult took an active role in Cherokee politics. William married Susan Henley, a stepdaughter of his uncle John Ross. Susan was the daughter of Quatie Henley Ross, John’s second wife.
William and Susan had two children, a daughter and a son. Tragically, their son died at a very young age after being kicked by a horse. This loss affected Susan deeply and from vague recorded references to Susan, it appears she suffered from depression and alcoholism.
Joseph Coodey and William Coodey moved their families to Manard Bayou east of Fort Gibson. Here they built fine plantation homes. William and Susan’s house reportedly had sixteen rooms. But the loss of their son seems to have put a strain on their marriage and William spent much of his time away representing the Cherokees in Washington.
While in Washington, Coodey became acquainted with Elizabeth Fields, the daughter of another prominent Cherokee named Richard Fields who also would build a home on Manard Bayou.
William and Elizabeth were married in 1842. Susan remained in the house at Manard, but her daughter Henrietta went to live with William. He built a new house for Elizabeth on the west bank of the Arkansas River and named this plantation home Frozen Rock. The creek that flowed nearby came to be called Coody Creek.
Susan turned her large home into a tavern, serving meals and apparently selling whiskey despite temperance laws in the Cherokee Nation. Mrs. Coodey’s place was popular with gamblers and rowdy soldiers from Fort Gibson.
In 1850, a group of Cherokees met at Susan’s tavern to plan an expedition to California where the gold rush was in full swing. Susan decided to join them having lost Henrietta and William both to typhus the year before.
Susan sold the home on Manard Bayou to Ada Adair and also sold two slaves to her stepfather John Ross. She took at least two more slaves with her to San Francisco. Here she died in 1852. She sadly seems never to have recovered from her dark grief from so many losses in her life.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.