Three Forks History: Cities issued currency during Depression

One of the many problems that were created during the Great Depression was the lack of currency circulating in communities. Many banks were forced to close when fearful patrons withdrew their funds, and soon there were few dollars being exchanged for goods and services. This forced businesses to close and lay off workers, and unemployment skyrocketed.
With no stimulus payments or welfare programs available back then, communities across the country began to experiment with “trade scrip” or “stamp scrip.” Several towns in Oklahoma looked to this stop-gap measure as a way to assist the unemployed within their community and help local businesses stay afloat.
Typically the scrip was issued by a county or municipal government, but in some towns the local merchants association or chamber of commerce released a set amount of scrip “dollars.” Local businesses pledged to take the scrip as money and in some towns the utility companies also agreed to accept the scrip.
The scrip was primarily used to pay unemployed workers a day’s wage to work on public projects. Counties might hire workers to grade roads or clear ditches of debris or help with bridge repair. City governments paid workers to clean and landscape parks or assist with sewer and water projects.
In one town a local nonprofit organization operated a soup kitchen and paid employees by scrip to work in their large garden. The vegetable harvest from this garden would also be a part of their pay.
There were several restrictions that went along with the scrip. It could only be used in the community where the scrip was issued. This ensured that the local economy would best benefit from the program. There were also residency requirements for those workers being hired. Any individual paid in scrip had to have lived in the community for at least six months. This discouraged the many transients (called hobos back then) who traveled the rails looking for work.
While the scrip programs were generally regarded as successful, they were short-lived. Many of the workers being hired locally went on to find similar work projects in the federal government’s Works Progress Administration (WPA) program. By 1934, most of the scrip had been redeemed for U.S. dollars and the creative paper currency quietly went away.
