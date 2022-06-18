Three Forks History: Civil War was slow grind in Indian Territory

There were few significant battles fought in Indian Territory during the Civil War, with the exception of the Battle of Honey Springs. However, this did not mean that the war had no impact on the territory. For the four years that the war raged across the nation, it took a slow and hard toll on the people and land of “Indian Country.”
Many small skirmishes took place until federal troops marched down the Texas Road and re-occupied Fort Gibson in 1863. Under General James Blunt, these troops, which included the First Kansas (Colored) Volunteer Infantry, worked to secure Indian Territory for the Union. Their victory at Honey Springs was a major step in achieving this goal. Confederate troops were driven south and the Arkansas River and Texas Road were brought under federal control.
From that point forward, supply raids and guerrilla attacks by gangs such as Quantrill’s Band terrorized the civilian population. Many sought refuge either at Fort Gibson or one of the Confederate-held forts such as Washita, Arbuckle and Towson. Still others fled either to Kansas or Texas depending upon their sympathies in the war.
Confederate General Stand Watie, a Cherokee, led several attacks against federal supply lines. In 1864, his troops captured the steamboat J.R. Williams as it traveled up the Arkansas River with supplies for Fort Gibson.
Later that same year, Watie’s men took a large wagon train of Union supplies at Cabin Creek (near Big Cabin). These supplies, as well as the horses and mules pulling the wagons, were shared among the troops and their impoverished families. These small victories fed the Confederate sympathizers, but Watie had no success in changing the balance of power in the Territory.
Stand Watie was the only Native American during the war to attain the rank of general. He was also the last Confederate general to surrender at the war’s end. This was not so much due to Watie’s tenacity, but rather to the slow travel of communications.
While Robert E. Lee had surrendered to General Ulysses Grant in April 1865, news of the surrender did not reach Indian Territory until June of that year. General Watie officially surrendered to Union officers on June 23, 1865 at Doaksville, Choctaw Nation. It took new treaties with the Five Tribes to officially end slavery among the Indian Nations.
