Three Forks History: Code Talker was Bacone graduate

During both World Wars, Native Americans distinguished themselves in service to their country. In fact, Indians had a higher level of military service than any other ethnic group. Nearly 44,000 native people were in uniform during World War II and of that number, over 400 offered specialized service as Code Talkers.
All branches of the military utilized the Code Talkers from tribes such as the Cherokees, Creeks, Osages, Pawnees, Seminoles, Choctaws, Comanches and Navajos. The Code Talkers used their native languages to relay messages that could not be “decoded,” by the enemy.
One such Code Talker was Peter MacDonald, a Navajo who later attended Bacone College. MacDonald served in the Marine Corps and was a recipient of the Congressional Silver Medal. He was one of 29 Navajo marines who created a code based on their unwritten language.
Certain Navajo words were assigned a meaning related to military tactics. This enabled the Code Talkers to transmit a message in mere seconds instead of the half hour it might take a machine to create and transmit the message and a traditional coder to decipher.
The Code Talkers were involved with every major battle in the Pacific Theater of the war. In the two-month battle for Iwo Jima, the Navajo marines flawlessly transmitted nearly 800 messages. They were credited with helping secure the American victory.
MacDonald had entered the military service with only a sixth-grade education, but following the war he used the GI Bill to further his schooling. A cousin named Bob Myers was attending Bacone, so MacDonald joined him there in 1948 to take high school course work on campus. After eight months of study, the young Navajo took the eight-hour test that earned him his GED. After this, he enrolled in Bacone College and earned an associate's degree.
MacDonald credited his time at Bacone with a growing confidence and a greater appreciation of his culture and the cultures of other native tribes. He especially enjoyed learning about other Bacone Warriors who had accomplished great things. In particular, he admired Patrick Hurley, a native American soldier who served as Secretary of War for President Hoover.
Inspired by the accomplishments of other Native Americans, MacDonald went on to work as an electrical engineer and to serve as a leader in the Navajo Nation. He credited Bacone with giving him his footing, his confidence and his vision for his future and the future of his people.
