Three Forks History: Congregation met wherever necessary

The best known of the Cherokee Trail of Tears journeys was undertaken by the group who traveled with Chief John Ross. There was a terrible loss of life among them, including Ross’s wife Quatie who died in the vicinity of Little Rock.
But there were several groups who traveled from the southeast to Indian Territory in the fall and winter of 1838 to 1839. Two of these groups were led by Baptist ministers and took a different route than the Ross group to reach the Cherokee Nation in the west.
The first of these was led by the Rev. Evan Jones, a Welch-born Baptist missionary who had worked among the Cherokees in North Carolina for many years. About 1,250 Cherokees traveled with Jones, passing through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri before entering Indian Territory.
Following closely behind the Jones party was a somewhat small group of about 950 Cherokees led by a native minister named Jesse Bushyhead. Of Scottish and Cherokee descent, Bushyhead was fluent in both English and Cherokee and had frequently interpreted Jones' sermons.
Bushyhead had been born near Cleveland, Tennessee and as a young man embarked on a study of the Bible even before attending the school at Candy Creek Mission. He was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1833 and assigned to aid and expand Jones' work. He also taught school at Candy Creek.
The young minister started a church near Cleveland, and in its early days the congregation met in the barn on Bushyhead’s farm. Eventually, this congregation built a structure for their Sabbath meetings and called it the Amohee Church.
Both Evans and Bushyhead had opposed the removal, but when the army began to round up Cherokees for a forced trek to Indian Territory, both men agreed to lead two groups westward. Jones’s group was made up of many Baptist members and so, had a strong religious base for enduring the hard journey.
Bushyhead led a group from the Valley Towns along the Tennessee and North Carolina border. He volunteered for this assignment because these Cherokees did not have a leader with strong English skills. Members of his Amohee congregation also were part of his group.
Along the difficult journey, both ministers’ parties took the Sabbath Day off from their travels. They would hold services wherever they happened to be each Sunday. Sometimes they sang and studied scripture along the banks of a stream or under a grove of trees or in the yard of an obliging church. These Sabbath respites may have helped to keep these Cherokees rested and strong, for they suffered fewer deaths along the way.
Jones and Bushyhead settled their groups near a place called “Breadtown” in what is today Adair County. In time, the community that developed there was called Baptist Mission and its church solemnly proclaimed that its congregation had come to that place over the Trail of Tears.
