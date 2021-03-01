Three Forks History: Cook defined gracious dining

Cleora Thomas Butler was born in Texas in 1901, and shortly after her birth to Joseph and Martha Thomas the family moved to Muskogee. Quickly, Joseph and Martha both took work as cooks in Muskogee among the many professionals found in the thriving Black business district. The family often entertained African American musicians who were passing through from Dallas or Kansas City.
Cleora would learn important cooking lessons from both her parents. In a cookbook she published later in life, Cleora told her story of learning to cook. Her mother let her experiment in the kitchen, and Cleora confessed to burying some of her failed efforts in the garden out back. Her father raised chickens, choosing the breeds that provided the best broilers and the best eggs. She learned to strive for the highest quality of ingredients to make the dishes that she would later become known for.
When Cleora was in her early twenties, the Thomas family moved to Tulsa. Here she married and began working as a cook in the home of Charles Robertson, an oil millionaire. She created impressive meals for the oil barons who frequented the lavish parties thrown in the mansion. Over the years she worked for other wealthy families and developed quite a reputation for her specialties, such as date nut cake and burnt sugar ice cream.
In later years, Butler opened her own bakery and catering business. Cleora’s Pastry Shop was a long-time favorite restaurant in Tulsa and helped to seal her reputation as a classic cook. Cleora served up fabulous catered meals for over 60 years, until she retired in 1984. Then, she turned her attention to gathering her recipes into an autobiographical collection called "Cleora’s Kitchens: The Memoir of a Cook."
Sharing both her own history and the history of food and kitchen tools, her book celebrated the life of someone who took the mundane task of standing over a stove and raised it to an art form. Cleora is remembered today as one of the great cooks of Oklahoma.
