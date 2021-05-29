Three Forks History: Coronado claimed Arkansas Basin for Spain

Tantalizing rumors of golden riches brought Francisco Vasquez de Coronado from Mexico northward into the Rio Grande valley. His expedition had been paid for, in part, with his wife’s money and he was determined not to return home without the great riches he sought. With a party of nearly 1,500 soldiers, natives and slaves, he left Mexico.
Coronado first came to the “seven cities of Cibola” which turned out to be a group of Zuni pueblos in New Mexico. No gold was found here, but a foray to the west by some of his men did bring them to the Grand Canyon.
Coronado’s expeditionary force stopped at Cibola for the winter and quickly wore out their welcome with the native people. To encourage the Spanish to move on, they told Coronado of the city of Quivira farther to the north where great riches abounded. Coronado took the bait.
In April of 1541, the Spanish leader set out in a northeastward trek that took him into what would become Oklahoma. On the way, Coronado’s men found a treeless stretch of land without a single distinguishing feature to serve as a guiding landmark.
Men who left camp to hunt would find it difficult, even impossible, to find their way back. The travelers found it necessary to place stakes along their trail to act as landmarks. This gave the region the name “Llano Estacado,” meaning Staked Plains.
The exact route Coronado traveled has long been debated. It may be that his introduction to Oklahoma was only the 34-mile-wide panhandle. Other sources suggest he crossed northward through the center of the state After traversing this land, the Spanish force arrived at Quivira in June of 1541.
This Wichita village of grass-covered lodges was an important trade center on the plains, but it was no city of gold. This same tribal people would later occupy the Three Forks region of Oklahoma. As a Plains people, the Wichita roamed the southern prairie, hunting buffalo.
Coronado claimed for Spain the land drained by the river on which the Wichita village sat. The river was the Arkansas and Coronado’s claim brought Oklahoma and the Three Forks under the flag of a European country for the first time.
Coronado returned to Mexico, crossing through the Oklahoma panhandle. With no gold found, the Spanish showed little interest in further exploration of Oklahoma. They couldn’t know of the gold of vast wheat fields or the black gold of enormous oil deposits that later explorers and settlers would discover in our great state.
