Three Forks History: County seat long in contention

One of the most contentious aspects of forming a new state from twin territories was the work of establishing the boundaries and seat of government for the counties. Well before statehood, residents of many towns tried to make the case for why their community should be chosen as the county seat. Often they used the town’s newspaper to present their arguments and even to boldly proclaim that their town was the only obvious choice for this lucrative political plum.
During the Oklahoma Constitutional Convention in 1906, future governor Charles Haskell served as chairman of the Counties Committee. This committee was lobbied hard by towns across the two territories, seeking the designation as county seat. It was such a competitive issue that the committee gave these counties the option to hold an election in 1908 to determine for themselves where their county seat would be located.
Adair County was created in 1906 from two Cherokee Districts – Goingsnake and Flint. It was named for the prominent Cherokee William Penn Adair and the two largest towns in the new county were Stilwell and Westville. Residents of both these railroad towns believed their community should be the county seat, but Westville was chosen by the Counties Committee.
In 1908, residents of Adair County went to the polls to select the county seat for themselves. Stilwell won by 101 votes, but Westville immediately protested and a court case was brought. Judge DeRoss Bailey of Muskogee ruled in favor of Westville. But the Oklahoma Supreme Court overruled him.
Still, Westville wanted the county seat, so they brought the matter to a vote again. Stilwell won again, but by a smaller margin in the second election. Westville tried again in 1910, but Stilwell took this vote as well, but only by 30 votes. Tired of the contention perhaps, Governor Haskell stepped into the fray and made the decision that Stilwell would serve as the Adair County seat.
Both of these towns shared many things in common. They were both created by the Kansas City Southern Railroad that built through the Cherokee Nation in 1895. Westville was established in 1895 and Stilwell in 1897 as the railroad continued southward. Stilwell was named for a railroad official, in fact.
Stilwell saw a greater population growth in the early years of statehood in large measure because it was the county seat. Today both towns enjoy their beautiful location in the Ozark foothills and offer Cherokee Nation services such as health care and industry to their citizens.
