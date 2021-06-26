Three Forks History: Creeks continued to live along rivers in Indian Territory

The early Muscogee (Creek) Nation was a confederation of many tribes or clans who lived along the rivers of the Southeastern United States and built mounds for religious ceremony and burial. These early Native Americans settled in the river valleys of the Mississippi basin.
When Europeans began to establish their American colonies, they gave the Muscogee Tribe the name Creek because these native people built their towns along the banks of rivers and tributary creeks.
To further define the tribe they were referred to as Upper Creeks – those living along rivers from northwestern Georgia to central Alabama – and the Lower Creeks who lived farther southeast.
The Creeks built their tribal government around their towns. Each town had its own chief or king. In 1825, the chief for the town of Koweta in Georgia was William McIntosh, the son of a Scottish trader and a full-blood Creek woman named Senoia. Growing up in a mixed-race family, he was comfortable with both cultures and could speak both Muscogee and English.
He became a recognized leader among the Lower Creeks and frequently negotiated with the Georgia government on behalf of his people. He was a prosperous trader, owning two plantations and operating a ferry at Indian Springs.
In 1825, McIntosh was persuaded to sign the Treaty of Indian Springs, ceding all Creek land in Georgia in exchange for land in Indian Territory. This treaty was immediately opposed by the Upper Creeks and even many Lower Creeks and later declared void by the government. A Creek Council declared McIntosh’s actions treason and sentenced him to death. A group of his opponents went to his home late one night, set fire to his house and then shot him as he fled the flames.
The Creeks from Koweta and other Lower Towns began their removal to Indian Territory in late 1827. The first steamboat to land in the Three Forks area was the Facility, bringing 780 Creeks to the Creek Agency on the Verdigris River. They arrived in February of 1828.
Over the next few years, several more steamboats arrived carrying the Lower Creeks to their new home. The Upper Creeks finally were forced to sign a treaty agreeing to give up their Alabama lands. Ironically, the treaty they signed had much worse terms for them than the one McIntosh signed. The U.S. Army rounded up the Upper Creeks and moved them forcibly over their Trail of Tears to Indian Territory.
The Creek Nation in Indian Territory was bounded by the Verdigris and Arkansas rivers on the North and the forks of the Canadian on the South. The Lower Creeks, who arrived first, settled in the North along the Arkansas and Verdigris and established the towns of Creek Agency, Koweta and Tulsey Town.
The Upper Creeks chose to live along the Canadian branches at North Fork Town and Okmulgee. Because of past animosities, tensions still existed between the two groups. But they chose to work through their difficulties and as they did, they began to prosper in their new homes along the rivers in Indian Territory.
