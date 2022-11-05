Three Forks History: Dawes Commission brought allotments and change

In 1887, Congress passed the Dawes Act intending to end the reservation system among the Native American tribes in Indian Territory. The goal was to assimilate Indians into the mainstream of American culture with the hope that the Indian Territory would then come into the Union as a state. To achieve this goal, the lands held in common by the tribes would be distributed to individual members of the tribe. Eventually, tribal governments were to be dissolved.
At first, the Five Civilized Tribes and the Osages were exempted from the allotment program, and for several years these tribes resisted any effort to move them toward allotments. But as all the western tribes were given allotments and their surplus lands were opened for non-Indian settlement, pressure increased upon these last remaining tribes to also accept allotments.
In 1893 Congress formed a commission – named the Dawes Commission after its chairman, Henry Dawes – to negotiate with the tribes so allotments could begin. The Commission chose Muskogee as its headquarters, but the three commissioners traveled extensively to meet with the Five Tribes.
Tribal members would listen as the Dawes Commissioners explained all the reasons why they should accept allotments. Then they firmly declined to sign treaties accepting the distribution of their land. Finally in 1895, Congress authorized surveys of these lands to begin. The intent was clear – allotments would be made; it was just a matter of time. The following year, Congress passed an act to begin enrollment of all tribal members.
The Dawes Commission worked for four years before the first allotment treaty was signed by the Choctaws and Chickasaws in 1897. The Atoka Agreement, as it was called, provided that Indian courts would be dissolved, tribal members would be enrolled, allotments would be made and tribal governance would end.
The Agreement was made law as the Curtis Act in 1898. Tribal governments would continue until 1906 at which time they would be dissolved. Treaties with the Cherokees, Creeks, Seminoles and Osages followed.
The Dawes Commission then had the incredible task of surveying, appraising and allotting the 20 million acres of land making up the eastern half of Oklahoma. Hundreds of government workers came to Muskogee to help with the task.
Over 250,000 people flooded into the Territory, all claiming to be Indian and entitled to land. Dawes Commission workers had to interview each one and examine any documentation they provided as proof. Nearly 104,000 names were placed on the tribal rolls, including freedmen. No land runs followed the allotment process with the Five Tribes, but statehood soon became a reality as Oklahoma joined the Union.
