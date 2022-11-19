Three Forks History: Dawes Commission created 'Indian Capital' nickname

In 1887, Congress passed the Dawes Act with the intent of ending the reservation system among the Native American tribes in Indian Territory. The goal was to assimilate Indians into the mainstream of American culture with the hope that the Indian Territory would then come into the Union as a state.
To achieve this goal, the lands held in common by the tribes would be distributed to individual members of the tribe. Eventually, tribal governments were to be dissolved. For a time, the Five Tribes were exempted from this process.
But on March 3, 1893, Congress formed a three-man commission – named the Dawes Commission after its chairman, Henry Dawes – to negotiate new treaties with the Five Tribes. The treaties would require the enrollment of tribal members with the intent of making individual allotments of land to those members.
The three commissioners traveled extensively throughout Indian Territory to meet with tribal leaders. They kept temporary offices at McAlester and Muskogee while treaty negotiations took place. Once those were completed, however, the Commission chose Muskogee for its headquarters.
Some have said it was this decision that established Muskogee as the “Indian Capital,” and the town carried that nickname for many years. With the Dawes Commission here, literally thousands of individuals claiming Indian blood flooded into the Territory hoping to gain an allotment. Dawes Commission workers had to interview each one and examine any documentation they provided as proof of their Indian heritage.
Dr. F.B. Fite constructed a building for the Commission at the corner of Second Street and Okmulgee Avenue. Thousands of government employees came to Muskogee from nearly every state in the Union to work for the Dawes Commission. It has been said that during this time period, Muskogee had more government workers than any city except Washington, D.C.
Ironically, the “Indian Capital” of Indian Territory had a permanent population that was largely African American and Euro American. A census report for Indian Territory in 1894 stated that the Territory had a population of 178,097. Of this number, over 70 percent of Indian Territory residents were not Indian. One of the most difficult tasks of the Dawes Commission was to determine exactly who among this population was entitled to an allotment of land.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
