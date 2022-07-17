Three Forks History: Deputy marshal considered one of the best

Before the emancipation of slaves, the Creek Nation of Indian Territory was apparently a known safe haven for escaping slaves from nearby states. According to oral tradition handed down among Freedmen descendants, Creek leaders refused to allow bounty hunters to enter their nation to capture escaped slaves. Nor would they return such individuals found within their borders.
This may be why Bass Reeves chose to escape from slavery while with the plantation master who was serving with the Texas Cavalry in Indian Territory at the outset of the Civil War. Reeves spent a few years living in the Creek Nation while the war raged. During his years in Indian Territory, Reeves learned the Muscogee language and the lay of the land in the Indian Nations.
After the war, Reeves settled on a farm near Van Buren, Arkansas, married and started a family. From time to time, he earned extra money acting as a scout and tracker for lawmen.
Following the Civil War, the Indian Territory became a haven for criminals fleeing federal jurisdiction. In 1875, the federal court in Van Buren (later moved to Fort Smith) was given jurisdiction over Indian Territory.
Judge Isaac Parker was determined to clean up the region and recruited Bass Reeves and nearly 200 other men as deputy U.S. marshals. Parker had particularly sought African Americans for the service and it is believed Bass Reeves was among the first Black deputy marshals to be sworn to duty west of the Mississippi.
Reeves quickly established his reputation as a fearless lawmen whose quick draw saved his life on many occasions. Known for his courteous manners and strict sense of duty, the marshal spent 32 years in the service and was responsible for nearly 3,000 arrests.
After a federal court was established in Muskogee, Reeves transferred to that court and took up residence in Muskogee in quarters near the federal jail.
Along with other marshals such as Bud Ledbetter, Reeves often found his duties involved enforcing the law that made it a crime to produce or sell alcohol in Indian Territory. Though the territory had been “dry” for years, the illegal sale of alcohol had always existed. “Busting” up stills and arresting those who brought whiskey into the Indian Nations kept the federal marshals busy.
Bass Reeves was dogged in his determination to end the “bootlegging” that went on in Indian Territory. In fact, it was probably here that the term “bootleg” whiskey began. Moonshiners would slip the thin flasks of alcohol into the leg of their boots to bring it into the Indian Nations.
Reeves continued as a deputy marshal until Oklahoma statehood in 1907. At that time, he went to work for the Muskogee Police Department. Even at age 69, his reputation as a lawman was so intimidating that crime was nonexistent on his beat.
Bass Reeves died in 1910 and was lauded in memorials as one of the greatest lawmen to have served in Indian Territory. Muskogeeans are duly proud of this local hero and celebrate his life each July.
