The Rev. Almon Bacone, founder of Indian University, helped to organize a Baptist church in Muskogee in August of 1890. David Crosby, a member of the faculty at Indian University (now Bacone College), was elected the pastor of this new church.
Other organizers were Amos Essex, a staff member of the American Baptist Association, and Rev. J.S. Murrow, founder of the Murrow Indian Children’s Home. Rev. Murrow preached the first sermon for this new church.
William Hutchings and Jim Rucker were chosen as deacons for the new Baptist church, and Mrs. A.P. McKellop was elected as church clerk. The church met in the federal courthouse at Second and Court streets.
One of the first members received into the church was Elizabeth Kirk who was known to everyone as Aunt Bet. She desired to be baptized, so a baptism service was set for the following Sunday, Aug. 10.
This date happened to be Kirk’s birthday. As proprietress of a boarding house called The Wellington, Kirk was known to set a very fine dinner table. She also was very popular in the community, and many attended her birthday luncheon that Sunday at The Wellington.
At noon, Pastor Crosby and his congregation met at the Katy Pond, back then referred to simply as “the lake.” Here he baptized Kirk in what would be the first of several baptisms held through the years. The Baptist Church continued to meet in the federal courthouse for about nine months while raising the funds to build a sanctuary. The congregation then built a facility at Third and Court streets not far from the courthouse.
The Katy Lake covered the area from Main Street to Fourth and from Fondulac to Commercial, the location now occupied by Arrowhead Mall in downtown Muskogee. The street name of Fondulac comes from the fact that it fronted the lake. Second Street was originally called Lake Street because it dead-ended at the water’s edge.
This body of water had been created for the Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad (the Katy) to provide water for its steam engines. But the community of Muskogee utilized the pond in many ways. It was a good spot for fishing, and duck hunters enjoyed their sport around the lake.
Occasionally the water would freeze hard enough to allow young folks to skate on it. The Katy Lake also served as an early source of drinking water for the community. Downtown business owners piped its waters down to their shops. The town’s volunteer firemen would pump water from it to fight fires.
Eventually, as the town grew and the trains switched to diesel engines, the lake became too polluted to be of use. It was drained and manufacturing and other businesses occupied the downtown blocks the lake had once filled.
