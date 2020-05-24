Three Forks History: Early culture created burial mounds

At many locations around eastern Oklahoma you might see an odd shaped hill that seems out of place in the landscape. Perhaps you are seeing the remains of an ancient Indian mound created by people who lived in Oklahoma over a thousand years ago.
Known today as the Mississippian Mound Builders, these people settled along rivers that drained the Mississippi River Basin. In Oklahoma, Mound Builders lived along the Grand River in Mayes County, the Verdigris River in Wagoner and Rogers counties, the Arkansas River in Muskogee and Sequoyah counties, the Poteau River in Le Flore County and the Little River in McCurtain County.
Unlike previous cultures that relied primarily on hunting for food, the Mound Builders were farmers. They planted corn, squash, pumpkins, beans and sunflowers in the rich river bottom lands where they lived. They developed new methods of storing food and were involved in trade with other native peoples all across the North American continent.
The best preserved site of the various mounds found in Oklahoma is near Spiro in Le Flore County. The Spiro Mounds have yielded a rich array of archeological treasure that reveals a sophisticated culture controlling the flow of trade throughout the Mississippi Basin. It has been referred to as the “King Tut’s Tomb” of the Arkansas River Valley.
The 12 mounds in the Spiro complex also prove that these Mound Builders had a good knowledge of astronomy. Certain house mounds line up exactly with the rising or setting sun at the changing of the seasons. Perhaps the complex acted as a giant calendar, important for an agrarian people in knowing when best to plant their crops.
The mounds were used as burial sites and for ceremonies in their religions. Mounds might also have served as lookout points, helpful in tracking the movement of game or of enemy tribes. Some mounds served as lookout points long after their original builders were gone. In Wagoner County, a mound called Blue Mound was used by troops during the Civil War.
Mound Builders who settled east of the Mississippi River were ancestors of today’s Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The Mound Builders in Oklahoma were of the Caddoan stock and were likely ancestors of the Caddo and Wichita tribes of today.
For information, access a video on the Mound Builders at https://youtu.be/LH6yPmnaTaw.
