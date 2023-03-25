Three Forks History: Early pioneers tied to Presbyterian Church

As a part of the Louisiana Purchase, the land that would become Oklahoma was inhabited by the Plains tribes who migrated across the prairie following the large herds of buffalo. The abundance of game brought Spanish, French and American fur traders to the region before the U.S. purchased the land from France. But it wasn’t until 1820 that early Presbyterian missionaries arrived to establish Union Mission. This first mission was located near the Grand River not far from present-day Mazie.
Those first pioneer missionaries were not simply putting in a few years of service at some lonely outpost. They came with the intention of spending their lifetime in the work they felt called to do. They and their descendants became a part of the history of the Three Forks region.
One of the first Union missionaries was a young mechanic named George Requa. He was from a French Huguenot family in New York. Though he suffered frequently from the malaria-type fevers that early settlers had to deal with, he remained in missionary work for many years. He married another young missionary named Mary Austin and settled at Harmony Mission in Bates County, Missouri. The Requas had a daughter named Martha.
Martha married a young soldier who had settled in Kansas just before the Civil War and then joined the Kansas militia. His name was Andrew W. Robb. After Robb mustered out of service at the end of the war, he went into the mercantile business in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Here two daughters were born to the Robbs – Mary (who was called Mollie) and Katherine.
In 1872, A.W. Robb went into business with J.S. Atkinson in the new community of Muskogee on the rail line of the Missouri-Kansas & Texas Railroad. Robb later went into partnership with another Muskogee merchant named James Patterson. The Robbs are credited with building the first home in Muskogee. Their third daughter, Jessie, was born in Muskogee.
The Robbs were charter members of the Presbyterian Church when it was established in Muskogee in 1875. Mollie, Katherine and Jessie were all baptized at the first service held by the church. Katherine Robb married a Presbyterian minister named Grant Evans who would later become president of Henry Kendall College.
The second pastor at First Presbyterian Church was Thomas Sanson, whose wife was a cousin to Ann Eliza Robertson. It was Ann Eliza and her daughter Alice who urged the Sansons to come to Muskogee. Ann Eliza was a missionary at Tullahassee Mission and Alice, of course, was our first Congresswoman.
The Sansons’ oldest son William married Mollie Robb and they had several children, all born in Indian Territory. Another son, Thomas Sanson, Jr. served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Muskogee.
When these pioneer families came to Indian Territory, they came to make a difference in the lives of those who shared this vast frontier country with them. In just a few generations, they had left their stamp upon the history of the area and had greatly aided in the growth and development of Muskogee.
