Three Forks History: Eastern boundary of Oklahoma long disputed

After the Louisiana Purchase the vast territory that made up Louisiana Territory was eventually carved into smaller territories. Arkansas Territory was established in 1819 and included all of Oklahoma except the Panhandle, which still belonged to Spain.
Two Arkansas Territory counties included much of the eastern section of Oklahoma. They were called Lovely County to the north of the Arkansas River and Miller County to the south. Nicksville was the county seat for Lovely County and Miller’s Courthouse was the same for Miller County. Many Arkansas settlers moved into these two counties and built farms there.
The federal government had long looked upon the region as a place to relocate the southeastern tribes of Native Americans. In 1825, the Osages signed a treaty with the federal government giving up the lands they claimed in northeastern Oklahoma.
These lands would be used to relocate the southeastern Indians who would become known as the Five Civilized Tribes. The boundary for Arkansas Territory was thus moved east to what today is the state line between Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Treaties were also signed with the Cherokees, giving them most of Lovely County and with the Choctaws, giving them the lands within Miller County. The non-Indian settlers in this area were required to leave their homes and were given other land in what is today the state of Arkansas.
But these settlers did not go quietly and protested vigorously to Congress demanding that the Choctaws be moved further west. The Choctaws mounted a counter protest, and in 1825 they signed another treaty that offered a compromise between the two positions.
However, disputes about the boundary continued between Arkansas and the Choctaws and Cherokees well into the 1870s and several surveys were made. The treaties stated the beginning point for the survey would be “100 paces east of Fort Smith, then due south to the Red River” for the Choctaws and “the initial point at Fort Smith to the southwest corner of Missouri” for the Cherokees.
For the Choctaw line, the surveyor, James Conway, stated in his notes that he began at the eastern most section of Fort Smith, then set the first boundary marker 100 paces east of that.
Whether intentionally or as an honest mistake, the surveyors did not set their other markers in a true straight line south to the Red River but ran them slightly west. Thus Oklahoma’s eastern boundary runs at a slant toward Fort Smith both from the north and the south. The result is that Arkansas was given thousands of acres of land that by treaty would have belonged to the tribes and to Oklahoma.
