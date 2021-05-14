Three Forks History: Education was a priority for the tribes

The years between the removal of the Five Tribes to Indian Territory and the Civil War are often referred to as a “Golden Age” for these Native Americans. Despite the hardships they had endured to reach Indian Territory, the tribes created a place of prosperity in their new homeland.
During the 1840s and 1850s, many churches and schools were built in the Territory. Several missionaries had worked among the Five Tribes in their lands in the southeast. Some made the long journey with the Indians during the removals. Other missionaries and teachers arrived after the Cherokees, Chickasaws, Choctaws, Creeks and Seminoles had settled into their new lands.
Primarily, it was the Baptists, Methodists and Presbyterians who developed missions in Indian Territory. In the Choctaw Nation, the Wheelock Mission opened first as a church and then grew into a boarding school. Buildings from the Wheelock Mission still stand at Millerton.
In the Cherokee Nation, the Rev. Samuel Worcester continued his mission work at the Park Hill Mission. Worcester was a firm believer in education and at his encouragement, the Cherokees erected at Park Hill the Cherokee Male and Female seminaries to give students a higher education. Worcester also was involved in publishing the Cherokee Advocate, the first newspaper in Indian Territory. It was printed in both English and Cherokee.
For a time, the Creeks resisted mission work and schools, even outlawing Christianity and preaching. But in 1843, the Rev. Robert Loughridge was granted permission to open the Koweta Mission, primarily because Creek leaders recognized a need for education for their children.
The Koweta Mission was well-received by Creek families who sent their children to study there. Creek officials then granted permission for a second school to be built called Tullahassee Mission. It was located 16 miles east of Koweta Mission and 10 miles west of Fort Gibson. The Rev. and Mrs. William Robertson were in charge of this boarding school.
By the time of the Civil War, schools and churches had been built among all the tribes, and most of their children had received at least a few years of education. Sadly, the war disrupted the mission work forcing most of the ministers and teachers to leave Indian Territory for the duration of the conflict. Many of the school buildings were also either damaged or destroyed and had to be rebuilt following the war.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.