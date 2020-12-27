Three Forks History: Edwards’ Store located at important crossroads

Around 1834, a Creek citizen named James Edwards built a log trading post on the west bank of the Little River where it meets the Canadian. As a southern point of the Creek Nation, it served as an important trading location and a source of protection for both Creeks and Seminoles who were settling in Indian Territory in the late 1820s into the 1850s.
Across the river and north by about a mile stood Fort Holmes, built also to provide protection for the new Indian settlers. These two companion structures were located near the Texas Road and thus saw a great deal of north-south traffic through the region.
This important road also connected Fort Holmes with Fort Gibson from where most of its troops and supplies came. By the late 1840s, the California Road, used by gold seekers, also passed through the region, making Edwards’ trading post one of the busiest trade establishments in the territory.
A small settlement of Creeks, Seminoles, Delawares, Shawnees and Quapaws grew around Edwards’ Store. At the log trading post was a cellar that was sometimes used as a jail until the outlaws could be transferred to Fort Gibson.
It was to this area that the Dragoons made an expedition in 1834. This regiment of troops had been organized the year before and was under the command of Col. Henry Dodge. The Dragoons had marched out of Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, to Fort Gibson where they were stationed.
From Fort Gibson, these mounted soldiers proceeded to travel the plains for the purpose of making contact with many of the tribes in the region who, until this point, had made no treaties with the United States. Traveling with them was the famed artist George Catlin, who recorded scenes from this journey.
The expedition proved difficult for the Dragoons. By the time they arrived at Fort Holmes (then called Camp Holmes), many of the soldiers had taken ill. Unused to the heat and the diseases prevalent in the region, the regiment suffered high casualties, including Colonel Henry Leavenworth.
Despite these losses, however, the Dragoons continued their march across the prairie and succeeded in convincing several plains tribes to send representatives to Fort Gibson for treaty talks. In 1835, treaties were completed at both Fort Gibson and Fort Holmes with tribes such as the Comanches and Wichitas.
A young Cherokee who worked at Edwards’ trading post was named Jesse Chisholm. He married Edwards’ daughter Eliza before moving on to establish his own trading post. Chisholm, a multilingual trader, was on good terms with all the tribes in the area and it is for him that the famed cattle trail – the Chisholm Trail – is named.
