Three Forks History: Explorers frequented Arkansas drainage basin

The Arkansas River is the largest western tributary to the Mississippi, and many other rivers and streams drain into it. Because of its size, the Arkansas River was often chosen by explorers to guide them through the southwestern plains and an area called the Cross Timbers.
Many well-known names either traveled by canoes on the river or by horseback beside the river and thus passed through Oklahoma in early years. These included James Wilkinson, Nathan Boone and Washington Irving.
One explorer who followed the Arkansas and its tributaries through the state was General Thomas James. Originally from Maryland, James had moved west with his family and eventually settled in Illinois near St. Louis. He gained the rank of general while serving in the Illinois militia.
By 1809, James had joined the Missouri Fur Company which was hired by Meriwether Lewis to accompany Mandan Chief Shahaka back to his village along the Missouri River. After this mission was completed General James struck out to try his hand at fur trapping. He chronicled his adventures along the Missouri, but could not report much success as a trapper.
In 1821, James tried his hand at trading in Mexican territory. Leaving St. Louis with a large supply of trade goods, he descended the Mississippi to the mouth of the Arkansas, then followed that river westward intending to arrive at Santa Fe.
He traded with the Osages in what today would be Mayes and Rogers counties, then continued westward to follow the Cimarron River. Unfortunately, the Comanches he then encountered were less interested in trading than in simply taking his goods. James reached Santa Fe in December of 1821 with few goods left to trade. He returned to St. Louis again with little to show for his efforts.
Two years later, Thomas James returned to the Arkansas River, but this time chose to ascend the North Canadian River. Passing through the Cross Timbers he reached the plains of central Oklahoma. Again he had little success in his trade efforts, but his published accounts of his travels provide early information on the land and its inhabitants.
James eventually settled back in Illinois. As a militiaman he participated in the Black Hawk War of 1832 facing Sauk, Potawatomi and Kickapoo warriors. As such, he served alongside such notable soldiers as Winfield Scott, Zachary Taylor, and a young Abraham Lincoln.
