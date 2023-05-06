THREE FORKS HISTORY: Federal judge called Father of the Navy

John R. Thomas was born and reared in Illinois, but he was for many years associated with the American Navy. At the midpoint of the Civil War, he joined an Illinois infantry regiment as a private but by the end of the war had been promoted to captain.
In 1864, he saw action at the Battle of Franklin, Tennessee, where he was hit by a bullet in the leg. The bullet was never removed and walked with a limp and used a cane for the remainder of his life.
While recuperating back in Illinois, Thomas studied law and was admitted to the bar in 1869. He served as both a city attorney and state attorney before making a run for Congress. He was elected to the first of three terms in 1879.
In the House of Representatives, Thomas served on the Naval Committee. Taking this assignment very seriously, Thomas learned that America’s Navy was woefully lacking and made it his mission to strengthen this branch of the military.
He pushed for the development of more iron-clad vessels and even designed a ship that was later built at a cost of $1.5 million. His efforts gained him the nickname “father of the modern American Navy.” His work in Congress and for the military brought him in contact with every President from James Garfield to Woodrow Wilson.
When Benjamin Harrison was elected President in 1889, it was expected that Thomas would be chosen to serve as Secretary of the Navy. Instead machine politics “sold” the position to a large campaign donor. The same thing happened when William McKinley was elected.
Perhaps as a consolation, in 1897 McKinley appointed John Thomas to the bench of the federal court in Muskogee. Thomas became the first federal judge in Indian Territory to try criminal cases. Within a year, he had presided over 700 cases and had even issued more than one death penalty.
After the Spanish fleet destroyed the USS Maine in a Cuban harbor, McKinley declared war. Perhaps because an American naval vessel was involved, Judge Thomas took special interest in avenging this loss. He led efforts to recruit volunteer cavalrymen who would become the Rough Riders. In a speech at one of Muskogee’s opera houses, Thomas “passed sentence” on the Spanish Navy and condemned it to defeat.
At the Sequoyah State Convention held in Muskogee in 1905, Judge Thomas was chosen to serve as a delegate to Congress. If Sequoyah had been admitted to the Union, he might have served in Congress for this state. As it was, he left the bench instead and went into private law practice until his untimely death in 1914.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.