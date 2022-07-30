Three Forks History: First Southern Baptist occupied downtown corner

In May of 1891, the First Southern Baptist Church held a dedication for its new facility located at the southwest corner of Third and Court streets in downtown Muskogee. Photos of the structure show it was a simple wooden building with a square bell tower located at the front. Local builder William Maddin was the contractor for the church’s construction.
It cost $3,725 to build the church, and a good part of these funds came from the Baptist Home Mission Society. The remainder of the money was raised locally in Muskogee. Even Maddin contributed funds to the project.
At the church’s dedication in 1891, several leading ministers were present. Rev. I.N. Clark of Kansas City came for the ceremony and the church’s pastor, the Rev. David Crosby, was also joined by Presbyterian minister Mason Williams and the Methodist pastor, M.F. Butler.
Before this time, the Southern Baptist congregation had not provided a parsonage for its pastor. The Rev. Crosby boarded at the Baptist school, Indian University (now Bacone College). But this put the pastor some distance from his newly built church, and in this age with no telephones, it was inconvenient to see to the needs of his congregation. So Pastor Crosby decided to build a parsonage next to the church.
Rather than request funds from the Home Missions Society, he instead wrote to friends “back east” and raised $600 to erect a modest 2-story home next to the church. An additional $200 was provided by a sister congregation in Fairwater, Wisconsin. In appreciation of this, the street in front of the church (now Third Street) was for a time called Fairwater Street.
In time the Baptist congregation outgrew the small church on the corner and moved to its present location at Seventh Street and Okmulgee Avenue. The congregation sold the downtown building and several eyebrows were raised when it was turned into a theater called the Bijou. This theater had the dubious distinction of being the first to operate on Sunday.
Later the site was sold to Charles Haskell, Oklahoma’s first governor and one of early Muskogee’s most industrious builders. In 1905, Haskell cleared the lot to build the Turner Hotel, considered at the time to be one of the finest in Indian Territory. The Turner Hotel hosted the delegates who came to Muskogee in 1905 for the Sequoyah State Convention. Sadly, the hotel was eventually demolished and now this corner location is a parking lot.
