Three Forks History: Five ballerinas of Oklahoma opened the arts

In remarkable circumstances at one time, Oklahoma produced five ballerinas who would have a major impact on the world of dance both in the state and far beyond. These five young women – Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, Moscelyne Larkin, Maria Tallchief and Marjorie Tallchief – were all born within six years of one another in the early 1920s. All were either born or grew up in eastern Oklahoma and all had Native American heritage.
The talent these five dancers shared was recognized early, and they all were training with renowned dance instructors by their early teens. This took the girls to either California or New York to apprentice with some of the major dance companies.
All but Marjorie Tallchief were dancing professionally while still in their teens. Marjorie began her dance career at age 20, while Chouteau joined the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo at age 14. She was one of the youngest individuals ever to join the professional ranks of ballet dancers.
Besides performing on stages around the world for many years, these five ballerinas also led ballet companies both in the United States and France. Their beauty, grace and accomplishments in the world of dance drew much positive attention to their home state. One comment stated that their efforts were “one of the best things to be associated with Oklahoma since Rodgers and Hammerstein.”
Another positive result from the fame of the five ballerinas was the opening of dance and the arts to people of color. These young women started their dance careers in the 1930s at a time when segregation and bigotry closed the door to many. Their excellence in dance and in the dance companies they led changed perceptions and brought opportunity to other young artists.
Their influence was definitely felt in Oklahoma and the state embraced the young women with pride. Chouteau was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame when she was 18. Again, she was the youngest individual to receive such an honor. Chouteau and her husband Miguel Terekhov created the Oklahoma City Ballet while Moscelyne Larkin and her husband Roman Jasinski established the Tulsa Ballet.
The five ballerinas received numerous honors in their home state. A large mural by Chickasaw artist Mike Larsen recognizes their achievement at the state capitol. Muscogee artist Jerome Tiger painted the dancers for the program of a ballet written by Cherokee composer Louis Ballard. Oklahoma’s five ballerinas, affectionately called “the Five Moons,” still inspire pride among their fellow Oklahomans today.
