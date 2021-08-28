The tribes from the Southeastern United States signed treaties with the federal government and began their removal to Indian Territory in the 1830s. They shared many things in common. Located geographically near one another for many years, the tribes had sometimes intermarried and often traded with one another. Four of the tribes – all but the Cherokees – spoke a shared language known as Muscogee.
The Choctaws and Chickasaws were closely allied with one another as were the Creeks and Seminoles. The Cherokees had long been neighbors with the Creeks and traded extensively with them. Yet each maintained their own sovereignty as tribes and made separate treaties with the U.S.
After these five tribes had settled in Indian Territory, they worked diligently to rebuild their lives after being uprooted – many against their will – and moved to a new land. Already assimilated to many European and American customs of dress and lifestyle, the tribes began to build prosperous lives in their new homeland.
The Choctaws were the first tribe to sign a treaty trading lands in the southeast for those in Indian Territory. They moved as a single, unified nation in the early 1830s and were soon building plantation homes and starting schools. The Choctaws were also the first to adopt their own written constitution in their new land. Sometimes utilizing slave labor, they were successful farmers of cotton, corn and pecans and shipped their agricultural products on the Red River.
The Chickasaws later moved into the Choctaw Nation, at first living among their Choctaw cousins and sharing their towns and schools. Later they wrote their own constitution and established their own sovereignty again.
The Creeks were more divided about ceding lands in the east and moving to Indian Territory. But the two factions chose to set aside their difference after reaching their new home. Schools were slowly established, and the Creeks also adopted a constitution. The Seminoles were later given a western portion of the Creek lands where they settled and built their schools and formed their government.
The Cherokees were the most bitterly divided over removal to Indian Territory. But in 1839, both factions of the Cherokees signed a new constitution and elected a chief. The Cherokees were strong believers in education and quickly created schools for their children.
It was their geographic proximity, progressive efforts of education and democratic governments that associated them as a group and they were given the name “Five Civilized Tribes.” By the late 1840s this term was frequently being used to describe these tribes to distinguish them from the western Plains tribes. In 1948, a celebration was held in Muskogee called the Indian Centennial, celebrating the 100 years of the Five Tribes of Indian Territory.
