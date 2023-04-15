When Deputy Marshal Bud Ledbetter brought Al Jennings to the federal jail in Muskogee, the dubious career of the Jennings Gang ended. Al, his brother John, and a few other gang members had never been very successful in their attempt to rob banks and trains.
But acquiring riches may never have been the goal. Instead they seemed only to want to defy the law and the court system they felt had failed them.
Al and John Jennings, along with a third brother named Ed, opened a law practice in Woodward, Oklahoma Territory. Often these brothers found themselves arguing cases opposite a flamboyant attorney named Temple Houston.
In one case, Ed Jennings suggested that Houston knew little about the law. The insult rankled Houston and he drew his pistol in the courtroom. The Jennings brothers did the same and a long tense moment only ended when the judge called for order.
Later that day, however, all four men met again and the argument continued. Guns were again drawn. This time, Ed Jennings was killed. Houston was tried for murder but was acquitted. Bitter at what they considered a travesty of justice, the Jennings brothers turned from serving the law to breaking it.
Drawing a gun in the courtroom was hardly a new occurrence for Temple Houston. He was not above using theatrics or flamboyant oratory while arguing a case. In one instance, he was defending a man accused of murder. Houston claimed the act was self-defense.
To prove his point, he asked the jury what they would do if confronted as his client had been. He answered his own question by drawing his two pistols from their holsters and pointing them at the jury. Startled, the twelve men dove for cover and spectators in the courtroom fled. The judge was forced to declare a mistrial and the defendant was later acquitted.
In another instance, the story goes, Houston was appointed to defend a man accused of murder. The judge told Houston to take his new client into a side room and give him his best advice before proceeding. When Houston returned alone some time later, the judge asked where the defendant was.
“You said to give him my best advice,” Houston replied. “After hearing his story, I advised him to crawl out the window. And he did.”
Al Jennings did not receive the same advice from his attorney Wayman Jackson. He stood trial in Muskogee, was found guilty, and served jail time. When released, he claimed to have been reformed and went on to pursue as colorful a career as Houston himself.
