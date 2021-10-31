Three Forks History: Ghost sighting caused a panic

On a cool spring evening in 1932, a Muskogee lad was walking by the Frozen Rock Cemetery east of town. As he passed by the stone markers glistening in the moonlight, he spotted a white figure fluttering above a large vault. Hurrying home, he gathered six friends and they returned to the cemetery in search of a ghost.
The boys were not disappointed. As they walked toward the large tombstone, the fluttering white figure rose into the air. Low moans accompanied the otherworldly creature along with the sound of a bell. Terrified, the boys turned and scrambled away from the cemetery. It took no time at all for their story to spread among their families, and soon folks in Muskogee were talking about the Frozen Rock Ghost.
The next night, a larger group of people gathered in the cemetery, skeptical of the boys’ story. But as they approached the large tombstone, they too saw the ghostly apparition and heard the moans and tinkling bell. These curious ghost hunters left the cemetery as quickly as the boys had and their terror became contagious.
Within hours, more than a hundred people returned to Frozen Rock. Some were armed with shotguns and all spread across the cemetery waiting with bated breath. Would the ghost appear? Suddenly, the fluttering ghost rose above the tombstone as it had before. But this time, while most of the crowd turned to flee one man moved forward and shot three times at the ghostly figure before fleeing himself.
The next day, the ghost was the talk of the entire town. Some wanted the police to form a posse and drive out the ghost. That night, the Muskogee Phoenix sent a reporter and photographer to Frozen Rock. But they were joined by nearly 2,000 sightseers whose automobiles lined the roads for two miles. Every inch of ground in the cemetery was jammed with the curious, and no spirit could rise above any tombstone.
When the photographer snapped a photo of the crowd, the flash sent some into a panic. The only result of the night’s event was a photo of the large crowd in the morning paper. The next night another crowd gathered, but no ghost appeared.
The following day, three boys confessed to the police that they were the “ghost.” Using a sheet on a broomstick, they had raised the “spirit” above the tombstone while adding the moans and ringing a small bell.
But when shots were fired at the sheet, leaving a hole in it, the boys realized the joke had gone too far. The Phoenix reported that no charges were filed against the boys. The cemetery haunting was fun while it lasted, but quickly life in Muskogee returned to normal.
