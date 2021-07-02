Three Forks History: Haskell designed 46-star flag

Lillian Gallup was born in Ottawa, Ohio, in 1862. At age 27, she married a recently widowed attorney named Charles Haskell who had three small children. Over the next five years, the couple had three more children and Lillian was a busy mother while Charles traveled frequently pursuing railroad development in Ohio.
After a failed bid for governor in his home state, Charles moved the Haskell family to Muskogee, Indian Territory in 1901. The territory was opening up to new railroads, and Haskell’s expertise was invaluable. Lillian fully supported her husband, not only in his railroad travels, but also in his involvement in their new home community.
Charles Haskell continued his interest in politics, as well. He served as a delegate to the Sequoyah State Convention held in Muskogee in 1905. Then in the following year, he served at the Oklahoma Constitution Convention in Guthrie. When Oklahoma statehood was assured, he threw his hat into the ring to run for governor of the new state.
Haskell frequently mentioned his wife in his campaign speeches, always crediting “Miss Lillie” with support and inspiration. When he was elected governor, Lillian Haskell became Oklahoma’s first First Lady.
An avid seamstress, Lillian even had her sewing machine moved into the state capitol building in Guthrie so she could be near her husband. One of her first tasks as First Lady was to design the 46-star flag of the United States.
When a new state joins the Union, a new star must be added to the blue field of the American flag. According to a congressional act passed in 1818, the new flag must be first flown on the Independence Day that follows the admission date of the new state. Oklahoma became the 46th state on Nov. 16, 1907, so flags with 46 stars were first flown on July 4, 1908.
Traditionally, the first unfurling of the new flag always occurs at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. This city was the home of Betsy Ross, where it is believed the first American flag was sewn. The Betsy Ross Association of Philadelphia oversees the ceremony of raising the new flag when another star is added.
In May of 1908, the Betsy Ross Association contacted Governor Haskell about the planned flag-raising ceremony. They requested that the governor form a committee of seamstresses who would have the honor of making the first 46-star flag that would be raised in Philadelphia. Haskell turned this task over to his capable wife and she gathered a Betsy Ross committee of 92 women who joined her in Guthrie to sew the flag she had designed.
After Haskell left the governor’s office in 1911, Lillian joined him in most of his travels in railroad, real estate and oil development. After Haskell died in 1933, Lillian moved to San Antonio to be closer to her three daughters. She was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1939 and passed away the following year. She was buried beside her husband in Muskogee’s Greenhill Cemetery.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
