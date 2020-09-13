Three Forks History: Haskell first and foremost was a builder

When Charles Haskell arrived in Muskogee in 1901, the town had been in existence for nearly 30 years. But it had struggled to grow, as had most territory towns, because of the laws regarding private ownership of land. But building would flourish in Muskogee after Haskell came to town, and that was no coincidence.
Haskell had been born in Ohio in 1860 but lost his father when he was 3. By age 10, his widowed mother hired him out as a farm laborer, and Haskell’s formal education ended then. But the farmer’s wife helped him continue learning after his day’s work. By age 17, Charles had earned a teaching certificate.
He taught school for a few years while he studied the law, again without going to school. He passed the bar exam and was a practicing attorney by age 20. But the law wasn’t really Haskell’s primary interest. Building was what fueled his imagination. He worked as a general contractor in Ohio and also New York. He moved his family of six children more than once, including stays in San Antonio, Texas.
Haskell didn’t waste any time after settling in Muskogee with his family. He immediately began to work on constructing a railroad from Fayetteville to Muskogee. He also built the first five-story building in his adopted town. He became adept not only in overseeing construction but also in developing the financing needed for his projects.
Within a few years, Haskell had constructed as many as 14 buildings in downtown Muskogee and had organized an additional three railroads that all served his new hometown. He gained the respect of the people of Muskogee and was elected as a delegate to the Sequoyah State Convention and a year later to the Oklahoma Constitution Convention. He played a major leadership role at both gatherings and helped to build the framework for the new state.
His experience, knowledge and notoriety made him the Democratic candidate for governor of Oklahoma. Despite being a proponent of Jim Crow laws and opposing women’s suffrage, he was easily elected Oklahoma’s first governor. While working on the Oklahoma Constitution, he had led in building a precinct system that would favor Democratic candidates for years to come.
While serving one term as governor, Haskell continued to build. He was responsible for prison reform, which led to the construction of the state prison in McAlester. He also oversaw the construction of the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee and the Oklahoma Women’s College in Chickasha.
After his term in office, Haskell returned to Muskogee to oversee the expansion of the interurban trolley system. He organized his own oil company and built one last railroad between the town of Jennings and the oilfields of Cushing.
Haskell continued his involvement in politics, always representing Oklahoma as a delegate to the Democratic Convention every four years until 1932. While on a business trip to Oklahoma City in 1933, he suffered a major stroke and died. He was buried in Muskogee’s Greenhill Cemetery.
