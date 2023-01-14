Three Forks History: Haskell surrounded by ranches

Some of the largest ranches in Indian Territory were located in the Three Forks area. The cattle industry had long existed in the territory among the tribes, but ranches experienced tremendous growth following the Civil War. Tribal members could claim and fence as much land as they wanted, so large spreads were not uncommon on the land drained by the Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand rivers.
These ranches were important to all the little settlements around the rivers, and many were considered “cow towns,” including Muskogee, Oktaha, Coweta, Broken Arrow, Checotah, and even Tulsa. Besides providing employment for many ranch hands, the cattlemen were important customers of the railroads that would eventually cross the region.
Haskell was a town literally surrounded by the big ranches owned by prominent members of the Muscogee Nation. Chief Pleasant Porter owned two ranches in the region – one called Fairview near Stone Bluff and the other, the Three Bar Ranch, which included much of west Muskogee all the way to Pecan Creek. His partner in this endeavor was Muskogee merchant Clarence Turner.
Turner also had a ranch near Wainwright and another near Inola.
Other ranches in the Concharty Mountains region near the Arkansas River included the Spike S Ranch owned by Fenton Sanger and the Chisholm Ranch belonging to Sampson Chisholm, the adopted son of trailblazer Jesse Chisholm. Two Creek freedmen owned large spreads in the vicinity – Lewis Bruner and Jake Simmons. The latter would enjoy another kind of wealth when oil was discovered on his property.
Also west of Haskell was the Bar B Ranch, owned by Samuel Brown and James Spencer’s Double Hill Ranch. To the south of Haskell, Frederick Severs owned a large spread, and the Mule Shoe Ranch on Ash Creek was owned by Creek Nation Treasurer N.B. Moore and his wife Augusta Robertson Moore. Another Muskogee merchant, Homer Spaulding, owned the Lazy S Ranch on Cloud Creek, also south of Haskell.
Although these many ranches were competitors in the beef market, the cattlemen worked together each year in the spring and fall roundups. They all belonged to the Muscogee and Seminole Live Stock Association which coordinated the effort to gather cattle that grazed over the open range.
The cowboys would sort the stock by brand and take the steers to stockyards in railroad towns like Muskogee, Haskell and Tulsa. From there, the railroads would carry the livestock to the meat processing plants in Kansas City and Chicago. So, Indian Territory beef became what was for dinner in homes across the country.
