Three Forks History: Hastings was chief for a day

William Wirt (W.W.) Hastings, like a number of other Cherokees, was named for U.S. Attorney General William Wirt who had fought for Cherokee sovereignty in the courts back in the 1830s. Hastings was born in 1866 to a Cherokee family in Benton County, Arkansas, but the family moved to Beattie’s Prairie in the Cherokee Nation while W.W. was quite young. He attended the public school there then went on to the Cherokee Male Seminary at Park Hill.
After graduation, Hastings taught school for a couple of years in Tahlequah. One of his best friends at the Male Seminary was William Thompson. In 1886, the two of them went off to Vanderbilt University where they were roommates and both pursued a degree in law. They returned to Tahlequah and opened a law practice there with another attorney, E.C. Boudinot.
Hastings was heavily involved in both business and politics in the Cherokee capital. He served as a clerk in both houses of the Cherokee legislature and as Superintendent of Education for the Cherokee Nation. He was also a director of the Cherokee Orphans Asylum at Salina. With his wife Lula Starr Hastings, he built a fine home in Tahlequah and it became a social center for the community.
In 1905, Hastings was a delegate to the Sequoyah State Convention held in Muskogee. He served on the committee that drafted the Constitution for the State of Sequoyah, which would later be used as the greater part of the Oklahoma Constitution.
In 1915, Hastings ran for Congress and was elected for the first of nine terms. Only once was he defeated in a bid for the House of Representatives. This occurred in 1920 when he lost to Alice Robertson in a Republican landslide. This was the first time in U.S. history that an incumbent Congressman was defeated by a woman.
After Robertson’s single term, Hastings ran again and was re-elected numerous times until his retirement from politics in 1934. While in Congress he had served on the Committee on Indian Affairs and the Committee on Appropriations. Two of his important efforts in Congress were to secure funding for a hospital in Tahlequah, now named the W.W. Hastings Hospital. He also sponsored a bill that authorized the Secretary of the Interior to donate the records of the Five Tribes to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
After retiring from Congress, Hastings resumed his law practice in Tahlequah. But he briefly returned to politics in 1935 when President Roosevelt appointed him Cherokee chief for a single day. An error had been made on an allotment deed and a chief’s signature was needed to correct the abstract. Hastings signed the deed and then returned to private life.
