Three Forks History: Hay camp soldiers would not surrender

During the Civil War in 1862, Fort Gibson was secured by Union forces, and they would hold the garrison for the remainder of the war. But holding on to Fort Gibson was never an easy task because it depended on supplies reaching it from Fort Scott or Fort Smith.
These supplies of food and clothing were needed not only by the soldiers at the fort, but also for a large number of families who camped nearby seeking protection. Many of these refugees as well as several companies of soldiers also had horses that had to be fed. Keeping the fort supplied with hay was an ongoing effort.
Fort Gibson troops operated several hay cutting camps along the Texas Road which ran north toward Kansas. Each camp was assigned around 125 soldiers to cut and haul the hay as well as defend it from the Confederates who still raided the territory.
In the late summer of 1864, one hay camp was located somewhere along Flat Rock Creek in what is now Wagoner County. The exact location of the camp has been debated, but most sources state that it was within 20 miles of Fort Gibson on the Texas Road.
Men from two military units worked at this camp – the First Kansas (Colored) Infantry and the Second Kansas Cavalry. Captain Edgar Barker of the Second Kansas was the ranking officer among these soldiers.
The men of the First Kansas Infantry had been the first African American troops to participate in a Civil War battle and they had long ago proven their courage and ability in the war. They knew that the Confederacy had a policy that no Black soldier was to be taken as a prison of war. If captured, they would be put into slavery.
For this reason, these brave soldiers had determined that they would never be captured. They would fight until they won or until they died. Surrendering was not an option for them.
On Sept. 16, Confederate troops under generals Gano and Watie approached this hay camp. There were approximately 2,000 soldiers who quickly surrounded the camp. The Union forces managed to repulse the first charge of the Confederates, but a lieutenant from the Second Kansas was captured.
Under a white flag, this lieutenant was sent toward the hay camp to demand its surrender. Before he could reach it, however, the Union soldiers fired upon the flag. This was their answer to the unspoken demand. They would not surrender.
A running fight continued for some time. A few Union cavalrymen were able to escape but most of the Union soldiers were either captured or killed. All the infantrymen of the First Kansas were killed having fought until they fell in a “field of blood.”
Many years later a portion of Flat Rock Creek was renamed Battle Creek to honor these brave Black Union soldiers who would not surrender.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.