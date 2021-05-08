Three Forks History: Iconic photo tells story of resilience

It was one of the most difficult eras in American history. The Great Depression brought ruin to many individuals and the Dust Bowl displaced thousands more. While no part of the nation was spared this devastation, Oklahoma and other states in the southern plains suffered some of the worst conditions.
With farms reduced to dust and crops failing year after year, many farmers in Oklahoma had little choice but to pack their belongings and with their families go in search of work. One such farmer, Thomas Derryberry, testified about conditions before Congress. He said, “We didn’t want to leave Oklahoma, but the drought . . . drove us out. We just started out from home and stopped whenever we came to cotton. All we wanted was a chance to work.”
The Thompson family was another such farm family who left eastern Oklahoma and arrived in California looking for work. Soon after her third child was born, Florence Thompson, from Tahlequah, was widowed and alone with her three young daughters.
Following the work of the harvest, Thompson found day jobs for herself and the oldest two girls wherever possible. She always tried to get the girls some schooling as well. One daughter recalled years later that she must have attended 50 schools during those desperate years.
It was while they were staying in a pea-pickers camp that Florence met a young photographer named Dorothea Lange. Employed by the Farm Services Administration, Lange was documenting the struggles of these farm families.
Lange snapped a photo of Florence holding her baby with the two older girls huddled close to their mother, their backs to the camera. It was as if these girls were drawing strength from this courageous woman while at the same time offering her what comfort they could. The mother’s face, lined with weariness and worry, became the face of the Great Depression.
Lange did not get Florence’s name, so for many years she was known by the title given to the iconic photo: Migrant Mother. This Oklahoma woman and her children survived those difficult years and Florence lived to the age of 80. Her grave marker reads: Migrant Mother: A Legend of the Strength of American Motherhood.”
