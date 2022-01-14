Three Forks History: Indian Journal provides overview of early Muskogee

As early as 1870, it had been a stated goal of tribal leaders in Indian Territory to publish a newspaper. Several tribes offered some type of publication for their members such as the Cherokee Advocate, but there was not a newspaper to cover the whole territory. Increasingly concerned about biased reporting in state newspapers, tribal leaders wanted to offer news from the Indian point of view.
In response, Cherokee attorney E.C. Boudinot started a paper he called the Indian Progress with a nod to his progressive views. He opened an office in Muskogee in 1875 and began publication. But Boudinot favored the development of railroads and a territorial government. Creek leaders pressured Boudinot to leave the Muscogee Nation, so he took his newspaper to his newly created town called Vinita.
To counter the Progress, tribal leaders organized the Indian International Printing Company in 1876. The newspaper to be published was named the Indian Journal, and Myron Roberts of Chicago was hired as its first publisher. William P. Ross, a Cherokee leader, served as the paper’s first editor. G.W. Grayson of the Muscogee Nation was a contributing editor. Members of each of the Five Tribes served on the board of the printing company.
The first issue of the Indian Journal was printed on May 13, 1876. The paper covered news throughout the territory and was distributed to all the tribes. But because of its location in Muskogee, many of its headlines focused on happenings in the Indian Territory “capital.”
In 1876, the Journal reported on the International Indian Fair held in Muskogee. Winners of the various competitions were announced, speeches given by visiting dignitaries were printed and a report on the parade, races and exhibitions were also included.
The condition of Muskogee’s dirt streets was a frequent topic for the Journal in 1883. At one point, the newspaper printed a photo of Campbell Russell “fishing” from one of the many muddy potholes on Main Street. The paper called repeatedly for something to be done about the poor streets, but without a municipal government yet in place, nothing much could be done.
The possibility of getting telephone service was a focus of the newspaper in 1884. The Cherokees had agreed to allow a telephone line to run from Tahlequah to Fort Gibson. The Journal’s editor pointed out that the line should continue to Muskogee where the Union Agency was located. The line was brought across the river from Fort Gibson to the Turner Hardware building where the agency had its offices.
The big news in 1886 was the work of Indian Police Captain Sam Sixkiller. With his office in Muskogee, the Cherokee lawman was determined to clean out the illicit liquor sales that often led to other criminal behavior. Sadly, his efforts made him many enemies and his life was taken on Christmas Eve. The Journal reported that his funeral was the largest one held in Muskogee at the time.
During this period, a dentist in Eufaula began to edit the Indian Journal, probably when it had been located there again for another brief stint. Dr. Leo Bennett eventually bought out Myron Roberts to become the publisher of the Indian Journal. Bennett moved the office of the paper back to Muskogee where it would stay.
Bennett changed its name, however, to the Muskogee Phoenix, after much of the town was destroyed by a fire in 1887. That was just one of the big news items that the Phoenix has continued to cover for more than 134 years.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
