Three Forks History: Inter-Tribal Council sought unity

Though rarely included in American history books, the Civil War in Indian Territory had a major impact on the land and its people. By the time the Civil War was in the last throes of darkness, the various tribes of Indian Territory had learned some hard lessons.
Though the Five Tribes had allied themselves with the Confederacy, it was with bitterness that they realized all the lofty promises made to them by Confederate leaders would never materialize. They had sought protection from the Confederacy, but Joseph Folsom, a Choctaw leader, summed up their position by saying, “We are just choosing in what way we shall die.”
In 1865, with much of Indian Territory devastated and impoverished by the war, tribal leaders began to look to the future. Having witnessed the destruction of “brother against brother” fighting, they were determined to seek a better way.
Protection for their borders, their sovereignty and their way of life had come neither from the Union nor the Confederacy. Therefore, they now would seek unity among all the tribes of Indian Territory to create their own preservation.
An inter-tribal council was called in May of 1865 before Stand Watie had surrendered and ended the war in Indian Territory. The site chosen was on the Washita River near what is present-day Verden, Oklahoma. Besides the Five Tribes, several Plains tribes also gathered at the site in what became a great camp meeting. The council was given the name Camp Napoleon, but the reason for this name is unknown.
Once the tribes had gathered, the Indians were determined to lead the council without interference from outsiders. They had come to realize that they had been used as pawns in the war and were determined to set their own agenda at this meeting.
They recognized that while they could pin much of their woes upon the white man, they were also guilty of too often fighting among themselves. The “war path” was one that many of the tribes had traveled for years, always at odds with their neighbors. They pledged to change this part of their troubled history.
The agreement they entered into was called the Camp Napoleon Compact. The motto of this pledge was, “An Indian shall not spill an Indian’s blood.” Delegates from nearly 20 different tribes signed the compact to end inter-tribal conflicts.
The agreement stated, “Peace and Friendship shall forever exist between the Tribes and Bands of parties to this Compact . . . . so that our children in all time to come shall travel in no other road, and never shall it be stained with blood.”
