Communal land ownership was a tradition among virtually all Native American tribes. For many years, the federal government recognized this when making treaties with the tribes, even during the removals to Indian Territory.
But the removals left the southern Plains tribes, in particular, with too little land to sustain the hunting lifestyle they had practiced for generations. The reservation system left the tribes destitute and often starving.
Convinced that the only hope for these Indians was the individual allotment of land, this became government policy in the 1880s. With allotments, the theory went, the tribal members would be required to follow agricultural pursuits such as farming or ranching.
To this end, Congress passed the General Allotment Act in 1887 with exemptions for the Five Tribes, the Osages and the tribes of the Miami, Peoria, and Sac and Fox. Following this, President Benjamin Harrison appointed a commission led by David Jerome to negotiate allotment treaties will all the other tribes in Indian Territory.
Called the Jerome Commission, they worked to convince tribes such as the Iowa, Potawatomi and Shawnee to accept allotments varying between 40 and 80 acres, with surplus land bought by the government. Farther west, the Cheyenne and Arapaho and the Wichita and affiliated tribes received 160-acre allotments and were paid for their surplus land.
The Jerome Commission also reached out to the Cherokees to sell their hunting outlet then known as the Cherokee Strip. At first, the Cherokees were uninterested since they derived income from this land by leasing it to ranchers who grazed their herds of cattle on the rich grasses. But in 1891, the commission convinced the Cherokees to sell their six million acres of prairie to the government for $8.5 million.
These land purchases by the government allowed it to open Indian Territory to settlement by non-Indians either through land runs or land lotteries. But several tribes had not made allotment treaties by the time the Jerome Commission ran out of funding in 1893. At that time, a new commission was formed that would come to be called the Dawes Commission.
Though it took several years, this commission secured allotment treaties with the Five Tribes, the Osages, Miamis and other smaller nations. By 1906, the allotment of the eastern half of what would become Oklahoma was largely completed. But the tribal leaders who negotiated with the Dawes Commission succeeded in keeping their surplus lands from being opened to any land runs.
