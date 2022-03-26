Three Forks History: Katy trains were frequent targets

During its early years of existence, the Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad was the sole line running through Indian Territory. Its ribbons of steel passed through a sparsely settled land making it vulnerable to the gangs of thieves who operated in the territory. Because the Katy was the only line passing through the territory the thieves could be certain that mail, payroll and the Indian annuities were being carried in the express car. The Katy trains were a tempting target.
The larger towns such as Muskogee, McAlester and Vinita rarely saw train holdups because these towns had courts and marshals who served there. But some gangs held up the trains while they were stopped at depots in the small towns along the Katy route. In 1891, the Dalton Gang successfully robbed a Katy train at the watering stop of Leiletta, about four miles north of Wagoner.
Later in July of 1892, the gang robbed a night train in Adair on the Katy line. They first robbed the station of any valuables in its baggage area. Then at gunpoint, they forced the station operator to open the door of the express car on the train. The gang quickly ransacked the safe, dumping its contents into a wagon they had brought up to the tracks. There were eight lawmen on that train, and these guards opened fire. The Daltons managed to escape, but deputy marshals were soon hot on their trail.
Most gangs, however, chose not to rob the trains while in a town. They preferred to stop the train at a switch or a narrow and isolated stretch of the line. In 1884, deputy marshal Charles LeFlore, a Choctaw lawman, learned of a plan to rob a night train when it stopped for water at a location called Limestone Gap, north of Atoka.
LeFlore stationed Choctaw Lighthorsemen at the water tower with instructions to wait until the outlaw gang arrived. When about 25 gang members approached the tracks intent on waylaying the train, LeFlore signaled for his posse to open fire.
The train’s engineer saw the flashes of gunfire and slowed the train to a stop well away from the battle. Two of the posse were wounded, but several members of the gang were either wounded or killed.
This action by lawmen broke up the gang and reduced train holdups in the Choctaw Nation. But holdups of Katy trains would continue for several more years until other lines were built, the territory’s population increased, and law enforcement pushed back against the gangs.
