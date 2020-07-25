Three Forks History: Le Flore was Indian police captain

Charles Le Flore was a member of a prominent Choctaw family that made the difficult trek from Mississippi to settle in Indian Territory. Charles was born near Doaksville in the western Choctaw Nation in 1841. As a young man he developed a cattle ranch at Limestone Gap on the Texas Road north of Stringtown. He lived there with his family for the remainder of his life.
However his work as an officer of the law took him all over Indian Territory. He joined the Choctaw Lighthorse in 1882 and very soon afterward was sworn in as a U.S. deputy marshal for the Fort Smith court.
In 1885, Le Flore assisted Sam Sixkiller, captain of the Indian Police, in his ambush of Dick Glass, a notorious whiskey runner. During this gunfight near Colbert, Le Flore chased down one of Glass’ gang members attempting to flee on horseback. After the wild ride, the marshal returned with the outlaw in tow.
The following year, Sixkiller and Le Flore joined forces again in Muskogee to confront two men who were drunk on moonshine. These men, Black Hoyt and Jess Nicholson, resisted arrest and opened fire. Sixkiller was slightly wounded and Le Flore shot Nicholson. The man escaped but later died of his wound. Hoyt was arrested.
In 1887, after Sixkiller had died in the line of duty, Le Flore became captain of the Indian police. He held this position for eight years while also serving as an agent for the Missouri, Kansas & Texas Railroad. The railroad often employed marshals to ride their trains and try to prevent robberies by the gangs who roamed the territory.
On one occasion Le Flore learned that a gang planned to rob a Katy express car when the train stopped for water near Limestone Gap. The marshal assembled a posse of about 25 Choctaw Lighthorsemen at the water tank.
When the gang approached, the police opened fire and a gun battle broke out. The outlaws quickly realized they were outgunned and fled the scene. This incident slowed the attempts at train robberies in the Choctaw Nation.
Le Flore had a very long career in law enforcement, serving both the Fort Smith Court and the Paris, Texas, court. When taking prisoners to these courts, he would often stop at his ranch at Limestone Gap where he and his posse could rest and get a good meal while the prisoners were chained to a large tree in the yard.
Charles Le Flore retired from the law in 1905 and spent the latter years of his life on his ranch. He died at Limestone Gap in 1920.
