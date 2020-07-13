Three Forks History: Louisiana Territory revealed scientific wonder

In the early 1800s, the American West was a fascination for the scientific community and many were eager to explore it and discover new species of plants and animals. All of the exploration parties sent into the Louisiana Territory were scientific in nature because there was much that was unknown about the flora and fauna of this vast land.
At the time, the scientific community in America was centered in Philadelphia and many leading scientists taught and studied there. It was here that a young botanist named Thomas Nuttall arrived from England in 1808. He was primarily self-taught, but he was intelligent and eager to make a name for himself in the scientific community. He was convinced that exploration of the many unknown species of plants in America would give him such an opportunity.
Nuttall plunged into his journeys with the exuberance and ignorance of youth. He was a scientist, not a mountain man, and he was not prepared for taking on these journeys. He somehow managed to blunder through, collecting plants and keeping detailed journals about his travels.
Here was a scientist journeying along sometimes treacherous waters and he didn’t even know how to swim! He traveled throughout Missouri Territory and learned much about dealing with Native American people who fascinated him. He was received by the Indians as a “medicine man,” because he sought from them information about the plants they used as medicinals.
The botanist reached the Arkansas River in January of 1819. The Arkansas piqued the interest of Nuttall because no botanist had ever ascended this river which meant he would be the first. He decided he would follow its course all the way to its source.
He stayed for a time at Arkansas Post which was an important early settlement at the mouth of the Arkansas. Then he ventured up river to Fort Smith where he spent time visiting the military post and the doctor assigned there. He accompanied the military during the spring of 1819 on some of their expeditions into southeastern Oklahoma.
After exploring the Fort Smith area, Nuttall was eager to continue up the Arkansas. He persuaded fur trader Joseph Bogey to allow him to travel with him to his trading post on the Verdigris at Three Forks and arrived in July of 1819.
Nuttall’s general habit in making his explorations was to hire a local trapper or resident as a guide. Nuttall met a trapper at Three Forks that he only referred to as Mr. Lee. Lee agreed to take Nuttall further west on the Arkansas.
Because it was late summer, they encountered many harsh conditions, including hostile Indians and a lack of water. Nuttall drank from a scummy pond and becomes quite ill and almost died out on the plains. He and Mr. Lee were forced to turn back before reaching his goal of finding the source of the Arkansas in the Rockies.
Nuttall returned to the Three Forks and spent time in the fur trading community located there, recovering from his illness. While staying there, Nuttall predicted that an important city would someday be located at the juncture of the Three Rivers.
