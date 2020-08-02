Three Forks History: Manard skirmish secured Fort Gibson

In the first year of the Civil War in Indian Territory, Confederate forces had almost complete reign among the nations of the Five Tribes. But in 1862, Union forces out of Kansas began making forays into the Cherokee Nation.
At one point, these troops, known as the Indian Home Guard, reached Tahlequah. However, the supply line to Kansas forts wasn’t secure, so the Guard returned to Kansas.
Their success in a few small skirmishes convinced Confederate troops that Fort Gibson was a vulnerable location. Though Confederate units such as the Cherokee Mounted Rifles had occupied the fort, the decision was made to build another fort south of the Arkansas River. This would give access to supplies coming up the Texas Road and would make the river a buffer zone from attacks from the north.
In July of 1862, the Indian Home Guard under Major William Phillips again returned to Tahlequah and this time occupied the town. Their primary goal, however, was to seize Fort Gibson with its advantageous location. It too sat on the Texas Road and the north side of the Arkansas River.
On July 27, Phillips led about 300 men of the Home Guard along the road that ran between Park Hill and Fort Gibson. These were mostly Creek and Seminole fighters, including black tribal members. At a location on the Manard Bayou, these troops encountered an equally large number of Confederates consisting of Cherokee, Choctaw and Osage troops.
In his after-action report, Major Phillips referred to the location as a crossroads but mistakenly called it Bayou Bernard. He reported that the Confederate commander, Colonel Thomas Taylor, and three captains were killed in this brief battle. The Confederates were sent scrambling back toward Fort Gibson.
The Union victory at Manard Bayou would clear the way for the Indian Home Guard soon to occupy Fort Gibson. They would never surrender control of the fort for the remainder of the war. The victory would send Confederate troops farther down the Texas Road to the supply posts of Honey Springs and Boggy Depot. It ensured Union control of a large portion of Indian Territory.
