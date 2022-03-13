Three Forks History: Mansion built by Muskogee pioneer

Dr. Francis B. Fite settled in Muskogee, Indian Territory in 1889. He had just completed studies in surgical techniques in New York under a renowned surgeon Dr. John Wyeth. Dr. Fite would bring several groundbreaking medical institutions and procedures to Indian Territory.
Fite married Julia Patton of Vinita and they built a nice home at the corner of Fourth Street and Broadway in Muskogee. At that time, this address was at the edge of town, but only a few blocks from his medical office on Second Street.
The Fites were a leading family in Muskogee, entertaining often and taking part in the civic life of the community. Dr. Fite was a Mason and a member of the Knights Templar. He was also active with the Odd Fellows and the Elks. He belonged to the Indian Territory Medical Association and later the Oklahoma medical group.
When the Dawes Commission was seeking a permanent location in Indian Territory to negotiate the allotment treaties with the Five Tribes, Fite offered to construct a building to house the government organization. He joined with his brother-in-law W.E. Rowsey to build a large three-story brick structure at the corner of Second and Broadway in Muskogee.
Muskogee experienced its “great fire” in February 1899, which destroyed much of the older sections of downtown. Most buildings that were not made of brick were destroyed and this included Fite’s medical office.
The town was growing as the Dawes Commission brought in hundreds of new workers and the federal court brought many attorneys. The corner of Fourth and Broadway was a prime business location, so the Fite house was likely moved sometime between 1903 and 1905 per city directories.
Francis and Julia Fite built a home on Emporia in the Founders’ Place Historical District, but they planned for this to be a temporary residence. Beginning in 1905, Dr. Fite began construction on a mansion located at 16th and Emporia streets. At the time, he was serving as mayor of Muskogee and had developed an interest in politics.
That year, the Five Tribes met in Muskogee to organize a new state they planned to call Sequoyah. Much interest and talk circulated through town suggesting that Muskogee become the capitol of the State of Sequoyah.
Members of the Fite family have stated that Dr. Fite was interested in becoming governor of this hoped-for state. The home he was building on 16th Street would make an excellent governor’s mansion as it would be located only a few blocks from the proposed location of a state capitol building.
But the state of Sequoyah never came into existence and the hope that Muskogee would be a state capitol faded. Dr. Fite chose not to run for governor of Oklahoma, giving way to his friend Charles Haskell.
The Fite home, which was completed in 1907, simply became one of the finest private residences in Muskogee. Later, two of Dr. Fite’s sons, who also practiced medicine, turned the Fite Mansion into a children’s clinic, and hundreds of Muskogee children were treated there over the course of many years.
Reach Jonita Mullins at jonita.mullins@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.