Oklahoma developed in ways that were quite different from other states. Many towns in western Oklahoma sprang up overnight after one of several land runs and land lotteries. In Indian Territory, the allotment of land would often give rise to towns being created on a single individual’s allotment.
With so many towns springing up in a relatively short amount of time, Oklahoma gained many post offices. The U.S. Post Office had no way to determine from Washington what a town’s true population was or whether the new town would survive for any length of time. So the policy was simply to approve nearly every application for an office that was submitted.
This made it challenging to come up with names for all these new towns. In most instances, the Postal Service allowed the applicant for a post office to choose the name they wanted for their location. Only if there was a duplication within close proximity did the Postal Service overrule a name choice.
In many applications, the name chosen was that of the person completing the form and who planned to serve as postmaster. In others, the name selected was a railroad official who helped to develop the townsite. But a surprising number of towns in Oklahoma were named for women. A good number of these towns survived only for a few years, but others still exist today.
The town of Ada is named for Ada Reed, daughter of the first postmaster. Alvaretta and Beulah were also postmasters’ daughters who had a town named for them. In many instances, daughters of early settlers or prominent families were honored to have a town named after them. Aline, Bernice and Hanna were some of these young women.
Or a prominent individual might request that the town bear the name of his or her daughter. ChickieChockie came from the names of twin daughters of Choctaw leader Charles LeFlore. Irene was named for the daughter of Seminole Chief Alice Brown Davis. And two women named Juanita gained a town, though the Post Office changed the spelling of one town to Jaunita to distinguish the two.
Wives, mothers and other relatives had towns named for them as well. Amorita was named for Mrs. Ingersoll, wife of the president of a railroad, while Cleora was named for a relative of Ed Lunday, the first postmaster. And Florence was a town named for Mrs. Arnold, the mother of a prominent area rancher. Mazie was named for a Miss Fishback, friend of the townsite developer.
In a few instances the town was named for a female allottee or landowner. This included Adell Bowles, Polly Choska and Marion Cunningham. Some towns' names were created from a combination of names such as Henryetta named for Henry and Etta Beard and Idabel, name for Ida and Belle, daughters of a railroad official. Starvilla (today Porum) was named for Fannie Starr, a local resident of the area. And Dela was named for Miss Whitaker, a local schoolteacher.
Many of the small, early towns of Oklahoma lasted no more than a year or two and today are consigned to the memory of older generations. But the landscape of Oklahoma is richer because of the creative names given to honor women of the state.
