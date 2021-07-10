Three Forks History: Many places in Eastern Oklahoma have French names

While both Spain and England made claims on what became Oklahoma, neither European country made a great effort to explore the land here. The French were far more interested in the interior country north of the Red River than their rivals the Spanish and English. New Spain (now Mexico) claimed and defended only the territory south of that river, and the French did not contest that claim.
Instead, they sent numerous exploring and trading parties up the rivers that fed the Mississippi. This territory they named La Louisiane after the French king. Oklahoma was at the southern edge of the Louisiana Territory but never attracted French settlements as did regions closer to the Mississippi.
In fact, there are few if any structures or permanent evidence of the French presence in Oklahoma. What the French did leave in Oklahoma, however, were many place names that are either French or adaptations of French words.
In 1673, French explorer and priest, Father Jacques Marquette reached the mouth of a major river emptying into the Mississippi. He gave the river the name Arkansea after the Native Americans who lived along its banks. We know these Indians as the Quapaw, but the Osage called them the Arkakoze. Eventually the French adapted the river’s name to Arkansas.
The Arkansas River basin was the next frontier to be explored by the French. This led them through mountain ranges they named the Ozarks and the Ouachitas. More rivers further into the interior were given French names. The Pouteau and Blanc (now called White) rivers were explored, too. The falls on the Arkansas River near present day Webbers Falls were called La Cascade on early maps.
Oddly, Oklahoma has an Illinois River and Canadian River even though the state is nowhere near Illinois or Canada. Most likely, French explorers from Illinois and Canada named these rivers after their homeland. Another French-named river is the Verdigris, derived from two French words — verde meaning green and gris meaning gray. The Grand River was given its name by French fur trader Jean Pierre Chouteau.
But there are only a few towns with French names in Oklahoma. This is because the French did not truly settle in the region though they operated fur trading posts along the rivers they had named. Sallisaw and Vian are towns with names derived from French words. Sallisaw is said to come from the word salaison, meaning salted meat and Vian from viande which means meat. Manard is believed to be named for a French missionary named Pierre Menard. Chouteau and Salina are town names also attributed to Jean Pierre Chouteau.
