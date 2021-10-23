Three Forks History: Marcy blazed California Trail

In 1849, gold was discovered in a stream bed at a place called Sutter’s Mill in California. This find started a stampede of travelers across the Great Plains. There was no easy route from the eastern United States to the goldfields of California, but that didn’t stop thousands from immediately launching into the journey.
The military had long been interested in developing a safe and efficient route from the U.S. to the Pacific. The gold strike in California added more urgency to this need. In 1849, Captain Randolph Marcy was given the task of developing such a trail.
Marcy, a West Point graduate, started out from Fort Smith and traveled toward North Fork Town near where present-day Eufaula is located. Traveling with him was a wagon train of around 500 pioneers eager to try their hand at prospecting for gold.
At North Fork Town, Marcy’s trail crossed the Texas Road coming south from the Three Forks. Marcy’s trail was first called the Fort Smith – Santa Fe Trail because it connected with the already well-established trade route to Mexican Santa Fe. The road quickly became known simply as the California Trail. On this road, thousands would cross Oklahoma traveling to California.
Marcy chose as scout for his expedition a Delaware Indian named Black Beaver. Already a famed buffalo hunter, Black Beaver was one of the most extensively traveled men in the American West.
Marcy said of Black Beaver that he “had visited nearly every point of interest within the limits of our unsettled territory.” In addition to his native language, Black Beaver also spoke English, French, Spanish and several tribal languages.
The journey from Fort Smith to California, on a route that partially resembles Interstate 40 today, took two months, back in 1849. On the return trip, Black Beaver chose a shorter route, bypassing Santa Fe, greatly reducing the time it took to return to Fort Smith.
Later, both Randolph Marcy and Black Beaver continued their association at Fort Arbuckle. Marcy chose the site for this fort, which was named for Matthew Arbuckle, the builder of Fort Gibson. It sat near a spring not far from present day Pauls Valley.
Marcy wrote a book titled "The Prairie Traveler: A Handbook for Overland Expeditions," which would serve as a guidebook for thousands of travelers heading west along the Marcy Trail.
